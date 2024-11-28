Barring few incidents, Northeast free from law and order issue: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that barring a few incidents, most of the North Eastern states are now free from any incident, any law and order issue.

"Before 2014, the North Eastern region was unstable - politically unstable and various agitations and various militant movements. But since 2014, several peace accords have been signed, militants have laid down their arms. Peace is the primary condition of the development of tourism. If there is no peace, you can't think of tourism. Because of the huge initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, today barring a few incidents, most of the North Eastern states are free from any incident, any law and order issue," Assam CM said on Wednesday.

"All those peace agreements which have been signed are paying rich dividends. Post 2014 we are witnessing a different kind of momentum right from infrastructure building, restoration of peace and bringing a new change of closeness among the North Eastern states. So perception and reality post-2014 reflection of remarkable change," he added.

The Assam Chief Minister also proposed the establishment of tourism museums in New Delhi and Guwahati, which would play a crucial role in promoting Northeast India as a distinct tourism circuit.

He stressed that the establishment of such museums would, in turn, significantly boost the influx of both domestic and international visitors.

Attending the inaugural ceremony of the 12th edition of the International Tourism Mart (ITM) which was inaugurated on Wednesday in Kaziranga, the Assam Chief Minister said that, it was an immense honour to host the International Tourism Mart for a third time in the region.

He expressed that this edition of the Mart would serve as a vibrant platform for the display of the Northeast's multifaceted heritage - its culture, folk traditions, and the rich panorama of its historical narratives.

"It is through such engagements, he added, that both national and international delegates would be afforded the invaluable opportunity to engage intimately with Assam's illustrious cultural and historical lineage," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister also mentioned the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who spent a night at Kaziranga and witnessed its remarkable biodiversity, especially the famed one-horned rhinoceros population.

He mentioned other dignitaries, such as President Droupadi Murmu, former President Ram Nath Kovind, and the King of Bhutan, who too were captivated by the natural beauty of Kaziranga.

CM Sarma noted with pride the recent recognition of Charaideo Maidam as a Unesco World Heritage Site, attributing this achievement to the concerted efforts of both the Prime Minister and the Union Minister of Culture and Tourism.

He emphasized Charaideo's historical significance, particularly during the six centuries of Ahom rule, which contributed to Assam's remarkable advancements in myriad fields during that time. The Chief Minister hailed this as a monumental success for the people of Assam, one that attests to the enduring legacy of the region.

The Assam Chief Minister called upon all stakeholders and entrepreneurs involved in the tourism industry to collaborate in the development of the sector, underscoring the importance of unified efforts.

In a reflection on the broader implications of sustainable tourism, the Assam Chief Minister reiterated tourism's role as a transformative agent of cultural exchange, environmental conservation, and economic growth.

He emphasised that, as a global engine for economic development, tourism is of particular importance to developing economies, where it contributes significantly to GDP and serves as a vital source of employment, especially in areas where industrialization is limited.

CM Sarma underscored the pivotal role of tourism in the preservation of both cultural and natural heritage, drawing attention to Assam's many treasures - from the verdant tea gardens and the awe-inspiring Brahmaputra River to the State's rich array of festivals and historical landmarks that attract adventure seekers, nature enthusiasts, and culture lovers alike.

He spoke of the spiritual and cultural importance of sites such as Kamakhya, Umananda, and Hajo, the latter of which embodies the harmonious confluence of Hindu, Buddhist, and Muslim traditions. Other notable attractions, including Sualkuchi, celebrated for its exquisite silk weaving, Majuli, renowned for its Vaishnavite Satras, and Sivasagar, the historic capital of the Ahom kings, along with festivals such as the Ambubachi Mela, Majuli's Raas Mahotsav, and the Doul Utsav of Barpeta, were also highlighted as key elements contributing to the region's vibrant cultural landscape.

In a testament to the region's growing appeal, the Chief Minister noted that Assam had witnessed the arrival of ten lakh tourists the previous year, attributing this surge to the Prime Minister's visit and the heightened attention towards Kaziranga.

He also lauded the state government's successful efforts to combat rhino poaching in Kaziranga, describing it as a monumental achievement in the conservation of the park's biodiversity.

The Assam Chief Minister appealed to the Union Minister of Culture and Tourism to consider including Majuli in the UNESCO World Heritage Sites list, recognizing the island's immense cultural and ecological significance.

The Assam Chief Minister also expressed his gratitude to the Union Minister for his steadfast support in bolstering Assam's tourism infrastructure, including the ongoing beautification of the Assam state zoo in Guwahati and the Rang Ghar in Sivasagar as iconic sites.

Today's event was attended by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Tourism Ministers from the eight Northeast states, Assam's Cabinet Ministers include Atul Bora, Keshab Mahanta, Jayanta Malla Baruah, Members of Parliament, entrepreneurs, and numerous other dignitaries.