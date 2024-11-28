Delhi's air quality shifts from 'very poor' to 'poor' with AQI at 161

The air quality in the national capital remains a challenge for residents. However, it has improved to the "poor" category from the "very poor" category. In some parts of Delhi, the Air Quality Index (AQI) remains high, with values ranging between 300 and 362, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Air quality index in different parts of Delhi

Air quality continues to be a significant concern, with several key locations across the city reporting “very poor” conditions and notable fluctuations in pollution levels. As of 8:30 a.m., the Central Pollution Control Board recorded the following AQI levels: ITO at 291, Chandni Chowk at 308, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium at 299, Patparganj at 330, Mandir Marg at 297, Lodhi Road at 255, and Anand Vihar at 362.

Understanding AQI levels: What they mean for your health

The AQI provides a measure of pollution levels and their impact on public health. AQI values between 0 and 50 indicate ‘good’ air quality, posing minimal health risks, while levels from 51 to 100 are considered ‘satisfactory,’ with minor pollution and negligible effects. AQI values between 101 and 200 are categorized as ‘moderate,’ which may cause discomfort for sensitive individuals, such as those with respiratory issues.

Levels from 201 to 300 are classified as "poor," potentially affecting vulnerable groups like children and the elderly. "Very poor" air quality, with AQI values between 301 and 400, poses significant health risks, particularly for individuals with pre-existing conditions. AQI readings from 401 to 450 fall into the "severe" category, affecting a broader population and causing respiratory distress. Anything above 450 is classified as "severe plus," representing extremely hazardous conditions with serious health implications for all. Recognising these levels is essential for taking precautions during high-pollution periods.

Restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap)

More From This Section

The Supreme Court has upheld Stage 4 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan, enforcing several anti-pollution measures. Due to severe air pollution, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) earlier ordered all schools in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) to adopt a hybrid format for classes up to grade 12, combining physical and online sessions.

• Truck ban: Only trucks carrying essential goods or using cleaner fuels such as LNG, CNG, BS-VI diesel, or electric are permitted.

• Light commercial vehicles: Non-essential vehicles registered outside Delhi are restricted unless they meet electric or BS-VI diesel standards.

• Construction halt: All public project construction activities remain suspended.