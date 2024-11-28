Hemant Soren set to be sworn in as Jharkhand's 14th chief minister today

Hemant Soren is set to be sworn in as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand at a ceremony scheduled for today, November 28, at Morabadi Ground in Ranchi. The event will begin at 4 pm, with Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar administering the oath of office.

According to Congress General Secretary and Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Soren will take the oath alone, with the Cabinet expansion planned after the government secures a vote of confidence in the Assembly.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is expected to retain six ministerial positions, including the chief minister’s post. The Congress is likely to secure four positions, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is set to receive one.

Key dignitaries to attend the ceremony

Several prominent leaders from the opposition INDIA bloc are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi will be present, along with NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu are also expected to attend. CPI(ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal will join the gathering.

Other attendees include Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Bihar’s Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav will also be present.

Soren has invited the public to witness the event and has shared a YouTube link for live streaming. During a site visit on Wednesday, Soren said, “It’s heartening to have such esteemed leaders join us for this important occasion.”

More From This Section

Preparations underway for the event

Extensive preparations have been made for the ceremony, with posters displayed across Ranchi and special security and traffic arrangements in place to ensure smooth proceedings.

This will mark Soren’s fourth tenure as chief minister. He recently won the Barhait Assembly seat, defeating BJP’s Gamliyel Hembrom by a margin of 39,791 votes.

The JMM-led alliance secured a decisive victory in the state Assembly elections, winning 56 out of 81 seats. Meanwhile, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) managed to win 24 seats.