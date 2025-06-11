Delhi HC dismisses Amanatullah Khan's PIL on Batla House demolition drive

A Bench comprising Justice Girish Kathpalia and Justice Tejas Karia was hearing the matter.

Advocate Salman Khurshid, appearing for Khan, argued that the elected representative was acting on behalf of residents unable to approach the court themselves.

However, the court held that any ruling by the Division Bench on the validity of the demolition notices could prejudice individual challenges before the appropriate authorities.

“It is a court of first instance which should test the challenge faced by the individual resident of the locality. Passing a general order of protection to a PIL in such a case would also in all likelihood jeopardise the case of the individual litigant,” the court stated.

DDA notices not generic, says court

Khan had contended that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had issued generic notices pasted on properties not falling under Khasra 279.

The court, however, observed that the DDA notices were not generic and complied with Supreme Court guidelines, giving 15 days for responses. It also emphasised that no demolition was being conducted without serving notice.