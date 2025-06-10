Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Ex-Delhi CM Atishi detained during protest against Kalkaji camp demolition

Ex-Delhi CM Atishi detained during protest against Kalkaji camp demolition

Former CM Atishi was detained during a protest at Kalkaji's Bhoomiheen Camp, where DDA issued eviction notices to migrant residents, warning them to vacate within 3 days or face action

Atishi marlena, Atishi

Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi was detained by police on Tuesday

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 
Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi was detained by police on Tuesday while participating in a protest against an impending demolition drive at Kalkaji’s Bhoomiheen Camp, where eviction notices were recently served by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).
 
The eviction notice labelled the locals as "encroachers" and directed them to vacate the area within three days or face action. The camp, home to many migrant workers, has already witnessed demolition drives on three occasions — once in July 2023, and again in May and June this year.
 
The Aam Aadmi Party had criticised the move, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is preparing for another demolition. “Tomorrow, the BJP is going to run bulldozers over the Bhoomiheen Camp. Today, the slum residents there were planning to protest, so the BJP government deployed thousands of police and CRPF personnel,” Atishi posted on X. The post also questioned CM Rekha Gupta, saying, “Rekha Gupta ji: You had said that no slums would be demolished, right? Then why is such a massive police and CRPF force deployed?” 
 
 
Gupta had on June 8 said the authorities cannot go against demolition orders issued by the courts and stressed that the displaced residents have been provided accommodation.

More From This Section

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

LIVE news: Former CM Atishi detained by police after anti-demolition protests at Bhoomihin Camp

Security, Manipur Security

Protests against arrest of Arambai Tenggol leader continues in Manipur

Fire accident

3 jump to death after fire breaks out in 7th-floor flat in Delhi's Dwarka

INS Surat

18 rescued from blaze-hit container ship brought to Mangaluru by INS Surat

Farooq Abdullah, Farooq, Abdullah

Train to J&K boon to tourists, as well as locals, says Farooq Abdullah

Topics : AAP BJP Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCement Stocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRaj Shamani PodcastDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon