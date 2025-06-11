Cabinet clears ₹6,405 cr railway doubling projects in three states

Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved two major railway projects with a combined estimated cost of ₹6,405 crore. The projects, spearheaded by the Ministry of Railways, aim to bolster connectivity and improve the freight transportation network across key states. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister, on Wednesday approved two major railway projects with a combined estimated cost of ₹6,405 crore. The projects, spearheaded by the Ministry of Railways, aim to bolster connectivity and improve the freight transportation network across key states.

The projects include:

1. Koderma–Barkakana Doubling (133 km): This section traverses the coal-rich region of Jharkhand and serves as the shortest and most efficient rail link between Patna and Ranchi. -Links four districts in Jharkhand: Koderma, Chatra, Hazaribagh, and Ramgarh

-Will improve connectivity for 938 villages, serving a population of 1.5 million.

-Spans 133 km and includes 17 large bridges, 180 small bridges, 42 road overbridges (ROBs), and 13 road underbridges (RUBs) -Expected to handle an additional 30.4 million tonnes of freight annually. -Will help reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 1,630 million kilograms (equivalent to planting 70 million trees) and save 320 million litres of diesel each year. 2. Ballari–Chikjajur Doubling (185 km): The line passes through Ballari and Chitradurga districts in Karnataka and extends into Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh. -A crucial railway line connecting Mangaluru Port with Secunderabad -Spanning 185 km, the project includes 19 stations, 29 major bridges, 230 minor bridges, 21 ROBs, and 85 (RUBs) The line passes through Ballari and Chitradurga districts in Karnataka and extends into Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh.-A crucial railway line connecting Mangaluru Port with Secunderabad

-Designed to support the transport of key commodities including iron ore, coking coal, finished steel, fertilisers, food grains, and petroleum products -The line is expected to enhance connectivity for approximately 470 villages, serving a population of around 1.3 million -Capacity augmentation will enable the movement of an additional 18.9 million tonnes of freight annually -The project will contribute to environmental sustainability by reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 1.01 billion kilograms annually, equivalent to planting 40 million trees, and saving approximately 200 million litres of diesel each year. ALSO READ: Union cabinet approves Rs 3,653 cr 4-lane Badvel-Nellore highway in Andhra

"The increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion," the CCEA said in a press release. The sanctioned projects include the Koderma–Barkakana doubling (133 km) in Jharkhand and the Ballari–Chikjajur doubling (185 km). (Photo/PIB) "The increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion," the CCEA said in a press release. Expanding connectivity, employment opportunities The approval is part of the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multimodal connectivity. Through integrated planning, these projects aim to ensure seamless movement of people, goods, and services across regions. ALSO READ: Cabinet hikes paddy MSP by 3%, pulses and oilseeds see bigger increase Spanning seven districts in Jharkhand, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, the projects will expand the Indian Railways network by approximately 318 km, benefitting nearly 1,408 villages with a combined population of around 2.81 million.