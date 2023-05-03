Home / India News / Beant assassination case: SC declines to commute death penalty of Rajoana

Beant assassination case: SC declines to commute death penalty of Rajoana

Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to commute death penalty of Balwant Singh Rajoana, who was convicted in the 1995 assassination case of then Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Beant assassination case: SC declines to commute death penalty of Rajoana

1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 11:20 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to commute the death penalty of Balwant Singh Rajoana, who was convicted in the 1995 assassination case of then Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, to life imprisonment.

Rajoana has been in jail for the past 26 years.

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai, Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol said the competent authority will decide the plea of the convict seeking mercy.

On March 2, the top court had reserved its verdict on the plea of Rajoana after hearing the submissions of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the convict, and Additional Solicitor General K M Natraj.

Rajoana, a former Punjab Police constable, was convicted for his involvement in the explosion that took place outside the Punjab civil secretariat on August 31, 1995, killing Beant Singh and 16 others.

A special court sentenced him to death in July 2007.

Also Read

Two HC judges elevated to SC, total strength of apex court reaches 34

Portal of filing online appearance slips in SC to be activated from Jan 2

Andhra HC cannot be town planner: Supreme Court on high court order

Three questions on EWS quota: Here's what the Supreme Court judges said

Centre notifies appointment of Chief Justices for four high courts

Mamata asks ministers to sit-in outside Sen's house over eviction notice

NDLS latest casualty as budget constraints halt station revamp exercise

Bharat's foreign education dream gets bigger but is coming at a cost

India reports 3,720 new Covid-19 cases, active infections at 40,177

Youth Cong chief files anticipatory bail plea in sexual harassment case

Topics :Supreme Courtlaws

First Published: May 03 2023 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story