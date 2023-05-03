Home / India News / Youth Cong chief files anticipatory bail plea in sexual harassment case

Youth Cong chief files anticipatory bail plea in sexual harassment case

A sexual harassment case was lodged against him at Dispur Police Station by Dr Angkita Dutta, former president of Assam Youth Congress

Politics
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 8:45 AM IST
Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas BV has filed a plea for anticipatory bail before the Gauhati High Court.

Hearing the pre-arrest bail petition of Srinivas BV (case no - AB/1556/2023) on Tuesday, Justice Ajit Borthakur said in his order that, the instant pre-arrest bail application is fixed on May 4 at 12.30 pm.

Srinivas BV filed the plea for anticipatory bail at the Gauhati High Court apprehending arrest in connection with Dispur Police Station case no. 692/2023 under Sections 509/294/341/352/354/354A(iv)/506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) read with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

"D. Saikia, learned Advocate General, Assam at this stage, submits that the learned Public Prosecutor, M. Phukan, who is presently away at Bengaluru in connection with another petition of the petitioner filed under Section 438 Cr.P.C., shall appear and plead on behalf of the State in the instant petition copy of which is also not available with him and on the other hand, as the case diary is also not received by him, the matter can be heard day after tomorrow, that is on 04-05-2023," said in the order copy of the Gauhati High Court.

The court directed the Public Prosecutor to produce the case diary on May 4.

Earlier, the Court of Learned City Civil and Sessions Judge No. LXXI, Bengaluru City (CCH-72) by an order on April 28 this year dismissed the petition of Srinivas BV filed under Section 438 Cr.P.C. in connection with a case registered at Dispur Police Station following the complaint filed by Dr Angkita Dutta, former president of Assam Youth Congress.

On the other hand, hearing another case (no. Crl.Pet./377/2023) filed by Srinivas BV, Justice Ajit Borthakur has fixed May 4 as the next hearing date.

Devajit Lon Saikia, Advocate General of Assam told ANI that, the court listed the matter for hearing on May 4.

"On May 4, we will submit the case diary before the court," Devajit Lon Saikia said.

On April 23, a five-member team of Guwahati City Police went to Bengaluru and pasted a notice at the residence of Srinivas BV and asked him to appear at Dispur police station on May 2, but Srinivas BV not appeared at Dispur police station today.

Topics :AssamCongressSexual harassment case

First Published: May 03 2023 | 10:14 AM IST

