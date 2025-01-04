Beed sarpanch murder: 2 absconding accused arrested in Maharashtra's Dhule

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Several police teams were deployed to arrest three accused who were on the run, and an SIT was constituted to nab them

Representative Image | Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2025 | 11:13 AM IST
The police have arrested two absconding accused involved in the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh from Maharashtra's Dhule district, an official said on Saturday.

The Dhule police have arrested Sudarshan Chandrabhan Ghule (26) and Sudhir Sangle (23) and handed them over to the special investigation team of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing the case, the official said.

Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village, was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9 for attempting to stop an extortion bid on an energy firm helming a windmill project in the region. Walmik Karad, an aide of Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, has been arrested in the extortion case.

Several police teams were deployed to arrest three accused who were on the run, and an SIT was constituted to nab them.

The probe team interrogated three persons to trace the absconding men, appointed informants and used technical skills to nab the two accused, the official added.

First Published: Jan 04 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

