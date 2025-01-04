Mob attacks SP office in Manipur's Kangpokpi, situation under control now

Fresh violence was sparked in Manipur's Kangpokpi on Friday after a protest rally organized by the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) became violent with protesters attacking the office of the Superintendent of Police of the district by pelting stones and petrol bombs, however, the situation is now under control and being closely monitored.

"Today (03.01.2025) in Kangpokpi District, a protest rally organized by CoTU became violent on their demand to withdraw Central Security Forces deployed at Saibol village. The violent protestors attacked the office of Superintendent of Police Kangpokpi by pelting stones and petrol bombs," Manipur Police said in a post on X.

Kuki organizations, including CoTU, have been protesting against the presence of central forces, particularly the BSF and CRPF.

The police said that Kangpokpi Superintendent of Police Manoj Prabhakar was injured in the attack.

"Security Forces retaliated against the mob and resorted to use of adequate force to disperse the mob and the situation was brought under control. In this incident, Shri Manoj Prabhakar, SP Kangpokpi District was injured and some vehicles also were damaged," the police said.

The police said that the situation in the district is being closely monitored.

"The SP Kangpokpi has received the necessary medical treatment and is fine now and presently leading the joint security forces in tackling the situation. Huge contingents of security forces have been deployed to tackle the situation. The situation is now under control and being closely monitored," the police said.

Manipur is grappling with ongoing tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities, which erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3, 2024. The rally was held in response to the Manipur High Court's direction to consider granting Scheduled Tribe status to the Meitei community.