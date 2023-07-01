Home / India News / Befitting reply will be given to those who cast evil eye on India: Rajnath

Befitting reply will be given to those who cast evil eye on India: Rajnath

He also said that the influence of the Left Wing Extremism has declined and it is restricted to just 10-12 districts due to the effective action taken by the Modi government in the last nine years

Press Trust of India Kanker (Chhattisgarh)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2023 | 5:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday warned India's "neighbour" that if anyone tried to harm the country, a befitting reply will be given.

He was speaking at a rally in Chhattisgarh's tribal-dominated Kanker district.

India has emerged as a powerful country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and it is not weak anymore, he said.

"I want to tell our neighbour, if anyone tries to cast evil eye on us, a befitting reply will be given," the minister added.

He also said that the influence of the Left Wing Extremism has declined and it is restricted to just 10-12 districts due to the effective action taken by the Modi government in the last nine years.

The Naxal menace would have been wiped out from Chhattisgarh had the Congress government in the state cooperated fully, he claimed.

Notably, elections are due in Chhattisgarh by year-end.

The defence minister also alleged that forced religious conversions were on rise in the state, particularly in Bastar, and said the Congress government should put a stop to them.

Prime minister Modi has the same commitment to the welfare of Dalits, tribals and backward classes as former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee had, the senior BJP leader said.

Congress, after independence, gave priority to itself and its politics and neglected tribals, he alleged.

Also Read

Official suspended for draining entire dam to retrieve his phone

Robust defence finance system backbone of strong military: Rajnath Singh

Need to promote innovations useful for defence, civil sectors: Rajnath

Rajnath Singh to hold bilateral talks with US, German counterparts

Defence industry fulfilling security needs of friendly countries: Rajnath

Punjab govt to buy private thermal power plant, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Protecting biodiversity top priority of Modi govt: Environment Min

Meeting production target, supply to power sector top priority: Coal India

Implementation of GST has brought in economic revolution: Puducherry LG

11 unexploded shells defused by army's bomb disposal squad in Ladakh

Topics :Rajnath SinghModi govtdefence sector

First Published: Jul 01 2023 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story