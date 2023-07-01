Home / India News / 11 unexploded shells defused by army's bomb disposal squad in Ladakh

11 unexploded shells defused by army's bomb disposal squad in Ladakh

The drive was conducted in close coordination with Tehsildar, Kargil, and Sarpanch, Pashkum, and the unexploded ordnance was safely defused by the bomb disposal squad, officials said

Press Trust of India Kargil
The drive was conducted in close coordination with Tehsildar, Kargil, and Sarpanch, Pashkum, and the unexploded ordnance was safely defused by the bomb disposal squad, they said

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2023 | 5:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Eleven unexploded shells were defused by the army's bomb disposal squad in a forward village in Kargil district of Ladakh, officials said on Saturday.

The unit led by the Sappers of Forever in Operations division detected the ordnance during a sanitising drive in Kurbathang area, officials said.

The drive was conducted in close coordination with Tehsildar, Kargil, and Sarpanch, Pashkum, and the unexploded ordnance was safely defused by the bomb disposal squad, they said.

Earlier in April, the Sappers of Forever in Operations division had destroyed seven explosives found near the new astro turf ground following the death of a 13-year-old boy in a landmine explosion. Two more boys were injured in the same incident.

Lt governor, Ladakh, Brig (Retd) B D Mishra had then gave his assurance to the people that the littered shells, which pose a threat to the their lives, would be cleared from Kargil villages gradually.

Mishra's remarks had come after the public decried the presence of a large number of unexploded shells from the army firing range and the 1999 Kargil war in Kurbathang and other areas.

"The whole area will be sanitised. An operation will be launched immediately to look for the blinds and other dangerous ordnance which will be cleared in a time-bound manner," the Lt Governor had told reporters at a Kargil hospital where he had gone to inquire about the condition of two boys injured in the blast.

Also Read

Yoga Day: Indian Army personnel perform yoga at Ladakh's Pangong Tso Lake

Govt approves Rs 687 cr to upgrade Ladakh's power distribution infra

Unexploded shells to be cleared from Kargil in time-bound manner: Ladakh LG

Ladakh: Sonam Wangchuk says he's under house arrest, police deny charge

Odisha train tragedy: District hospitals witness huge flow of patients

Govt spending over Rs 6.5 lakh cr annually on agriculture, farmers: PM Modi

308 Indians including 42 civilians, 266 fishermen in Pakistan prison

Artificial lakes in Himachal to be developed as tourists destinations: CM

Protests jolt Patna as govt opens teaching jobs for other states' people

Samruddhi Expressway accident: RTO report rules out tyre burst, speeding

Topics :LadakhJammu and Kashmir

First Published: Jul 01 2023 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story