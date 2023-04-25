Home / India News / Benefits of technology should be made available to senior citizens: HC

The Bombay High Court has said that the BMC should ensure that benefits of modern technology are made available to the public, especially senior citizens, to make commuting in the city easier

Mumbai
Apr 25 2023 | 10:00 PM IST
The Bombay High Court has said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) should ensure that benefits of modern technology are made available to the public, especially senior citizens, to make commuting in the city "easier and more comfortable".

A division bench of Justices G S Kulkarni and R N Laddha was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) about the non-availability of a foot-over-bridge (FOB) connecting Bandra (East) railway station with the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) office-end.

Disposing of the PIL on Monday, the court said the BMC should consider whether a part of the sky-walk can be a mechanized walkway so that it becomes useful to senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

"The Central and Western Railways as also the Metro Rail have provided such mechanisms at several railway stations including escalators," the court said.

Benefits of modern technology should be made available to commuters to make their commuting life in Mumbai easier and comfortable, it said.

The BMc should also consider installing elevators at both ends of the skywalk, the court added.

"Personal safety of commuters who use the sky-walk, pavements, is paramount," the high court said.

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 11:10 PM IST

