Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Bengal medics call off 'ceasework', to resume work partially from Saturday

Bengal medics call off 'ceasework', to resume work partially from Saturday

The medics have said they would not work in the Outpatient Department (OPD), but partially function in emergency and essential services

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest
Doctors raise slogans during a protest rally | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 7:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Junior doctors agitating over the RG Kar incident called off their cease work' on Friday evening, announcing partial resumption of duties entailing attending essential services in state-run hospitals from Saturday.

Ending the logjam persisting for 42 days, the medics withdrew the cease work' after holing a march to the CBI office in Salt Lake from the state health department's headquarters, where they had been demonstrating for over a week.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The procession covered a distance of around 4 km from the Swasthya Bhawan' to the CGO Complex.

The medics have said they would not work in the Outpatient Department (OPD), but partially function in emergency and essential services.

The doctors had called the cease work' and staged the sit-in outside the state health department headquarters in the wake of the rape and murder of a young medic at RG Kar hospital.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Bengal junior docs to hold march to CBI office in Salt Lake today

Ex-RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh's medical registration cancelled

RG Kar issue: Agitating doctors to lift 'ceasework' partially from Saturday

RG Kar: Doctors allege police pressure as decorators dismantle protest site

WB Medical Council cancels Sandip Ghosh's licence over rape-murder case

Topics :doctors protestsBengal doctors strikedoctors in IndiaWomen doctorsWest Bengal

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story