Bengal power minister meets CESC officials to discuss power cuts issue

He directed the power utility company to ensure uninterrupted power supply and increase manpower to carry out fault repairs without delay

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 10:58 AM IST
West Bengal Power Minister Aroop Biswas on Monday held a meeting with top CESC officials to discuss the issue of power cuts in the city and its adjoining areas.

Kolkata, Sreerampore, Barrackpore, Dum Dum and Howrah have been witnessing frequent power cuts since the past fortnight.

Expressing concern, Biswas said the power cuts were tarnishing the image of the state government.

He directed the power utility company to ensure uninterrupted power supply and increase manpower to carry out fault repairs without delay.

CESC had earlier claimed that transformers were tripping because people were installing air conditioners in violation of sanctioned load.

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 11:54 AM IST

