Gita Press doing great job of selflessly taking holy books to masses: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah complimented the Gita Press on Monday for being awarded with the Gandhi Peace Prize and said it has been doing a wonderful job of selflessly taking several holy books to the masses.

The Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 will be conferred on the Gita Press, Gorakhpur in recognition of its "outstanding contribution towards social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods", according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

"If India's glorious ancient Sanatan culture and base texts can be read easily today, the Gita Press has an incomparable contribution in this. For more than 100 years, the Gita Press has been doing a wonderful job of selflessly taking many holy books from Ramcharit Manas to Shrimad Bhagwad Gita to the masses," Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

The home minister also said the Gita Press getting the Gandhi Peace Prize 2021 is an honour for these "Bhagirath" works being done by it.

The jury, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, unanimously decided to select the Gita Press as the recipient of the Gandhi Peace Prize, the statement said.