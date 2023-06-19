Home / India News / Gita Press doing great job of selflessly taking holy books to masses: Shah

Gita Press doing great job of selflessly taking holy books to masses: Shah

The home minister also said the Gita Press getting the Gandhi Peace Prize 2021 is an honour for these "Bhagirath" works being done by it

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Gita Press doing great job of selflessly taking holy books to masses: Shah

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 11:06 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah complimented the Gita Press on Monday for being awarded with the Gandhi Peace Prize and said it has been doing a wonderful job of selflessly taking several holy books to the masses.

The Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 will be conferred on the Gita Press, Gorakhpur in recognition of its "outstanding contribution towards social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods", according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

"If India's glorious ancient Sanatan culture and base texts can be read easily today, the Gita Press has an incomparable contribution in this. For more than 100 years, the Gita Press has been doing a wonderful job of selflessly taking many holy books from Ramcharit Manas to Shrimad Bhagwad Gita to the masses," Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

The home minister also said the Gita Press getting the Gandhi Peace Prize 2021 is an honour for these "Bhagirath" works being done by it.

The jury, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, unanimously decided to select the Gita Press as the recipient of the Gandhi Peace Prize, the statement said.

Also Read

Gita Press gets Gandhi Peace Prize 2021; all you need to know about it

Fact check: Did Asle Toje call PM Modi biggest contender for Nobel Prize?

International Booker Prize 2023: Six books shortlisted, Tamil 'Pyre' misses

PM Modi congratulates Gita Press for receiving Gandhi Peace Prize

Cong criticises govt for conferring 2021 Gandhi Peace Prize to Gita Press

Rajasthan govt announces Rs 13.48 cr aid for boosting religious tourism

India's position is clear on Myanmar, says External Affairs Ministry

Protests against 'Adipurush' in UP, Ayodhya seers seek ban on its screening

Amit Shah to attend series of events during his 2-day stay in Gujarat

Cybertruck's prototype spotted arriving in New Zealand by plane: Report

Topics :Amit Shahbooks

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story