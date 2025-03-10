Home / India News / Bengal tops in MSME manufacturing industries in India: CM Mamata Banerjee

Bengal tops in MSME manufacturing industries in India: CM Mamata Banerjee

Bengal CM added that the state has emerged as the leader in workers engaged in 'Manufacturing Enterprises,' contributing 13.81 per cent

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata
Bengal recorded the highest percentage of women-headed establishments in the country, at 36.4 per cent: Mamata | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

West Bengal topped the list in MSME manufacturing industries and also recorded the highest percentage of women-headed establishments in the country, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday.

Citing the recently published findings of the 'Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises' conducted by the National Statistics Office (NSO), Banerjee highlighted Bengal's outstanding performance in multiple sectors.

"Happy to share that the recently published findings of the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises' conducted by the National Statistics Office, Government of India, once again establish Bengal's top position in MSME manufacturing industries and, simultaneously, our women's wonderful performance there," Banerjee posted on X.

The state recorded the highest percentage of women-headed establishments in the country, at 36.4 per cent, she said.

Banerjee added that the state has emerged as the leader in workers engaged in 'Manufacturing Enterprises,' contributing 13.81 per cent.

"At the all-India level, West Bengal shares the maximum percentage of Manufacturing' enterprises (16.02 per cent) and Other Service' enterprises (13.09 per cent). The state boasts the highest percentage (36.4 per cent) of female-headed establishments in India," she wrote.

Additionally, the state leads in women workforce participation in Unincorporated Sector Enterprises, with 12.73 per cent of the total female workers in this sector coming from the state, the CM added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parliament Budget session LIVE: House needs to discuss voters list, says Rahul Gandhi

LIVE: Cong MLAs in Chhattisgarh Assembly suspended after protests over ED raids on Baghel's home

Violence erupts during bike rally in Gujarat after India's CT win; 11 held

India should safeguard national interest while negotiating with US: SJM

Protest by Ghazipur residents against 32-year-old man's murder chokes NH-24

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeWest BengalMSMEsMSME sector

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story