India should safeguard national interest while negotiating with US: SJM

India should enhance its foreign trade under bilateral trade agreements rather than multilateral deals and protect its national interest, especially that of the farmers and small entreprenuers, while negotiating with the US, the Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) said on Monday.

The SJM's national council passed a resolution in this regard at its meeting in Chhattisgarh, the RSS affiliate said in a statement.

The two-day meeting held in Raipur, which deliberated on a host of issues, including strengthening India's economy amid a changing geopolitical scenario and the Donald Trump administration's policy of reciprocal tariffs, concluded on Monday.

"After taking over as US president, Donald Trump has launched a frontal attack on the global free trade system by announcing his intent to impose higher tariffs (on reciprocal basis) on imports from many countries around the world," the resolution said.

The move is intended to bring back manufacturing to the US so that the issue of unemployment is addressed, it said.

"The national council of Swadeshi Jagran Manch strongly suggests that Bharat should enhance its foreign trade with bilateral trade agreements rather than multilateral trade agreements," the resolution said.

"However, while entering into bilateral trade agreements with the US and other countries, national interests should be protected, especially (the interests of) our farmers and small entrepreneurs," it added.