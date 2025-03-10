Parliament Budget session LIVE: House needs to discuss voters list, says Rahul Gandhi

The two chambers of India's Parliament will resume their proceedings as the second phase of the Budget session commences. Opposition parties intend to address several matters, including claims of electoral roll tampering, renewed conflict in Manipur, and India's approach to relations with the Trump administration. The focus of the government will be on getting Parliament nod for the demands for grants, completion of the budgetary process, seeking approval for the Manipur budget and passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi would lay standing committee reports on Home Affairs, including the "251st report on action taken by the government on the recommendations contained in the Two Hundred Forty-Fifth Report of the Committee on 'Prison - Conditions, Infrastructure and Reforms." In Rajya Sabha, the business agenda includes Amit Shah presenting documents, such as a presidential proclamation issued on February 13, 2025, regarding Manipur state under Article 356(3) of the Constitution. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi would lay standing committee reports on Home Affairs, including the "251st report on action taken by the government on the recommendations contained in the Two Hundred Forty-Fifth Report of the Committee on 'Prison - Conditions, Infrastructure and Reforms."In Rajya Sabha, the business agenda includes Amit Shah presenting documents, such as a presidential proclamation issued on February 13, 2025, regarding Manipur state under Article 356(3) of the Constitution.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will propose consideration of the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which has already passed the Lok Sabha.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered her eighth consecutive budget on February 1. The current budget session will end on April 4.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned until March 10 following the tabling of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) report on the Waqf Amendment Bill and the completion of Union Budget debates, which concluded with Finance Minister Sitharaman's response to extensive discussions.

The JPC report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was presented in both houses of Parliament.