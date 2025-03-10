Parliament Budget session LIVE: House needs to discuss voters list, says Rahul Gandhi

The two chambers of India's Parliament will resume their proceedings as the second phase of the Budget session commences.
Opposition parties intend to address several matters, including claims of electoral roll tampering, renewed conflict in Manipur, and India's approach to relations with the Trump administration.
The focus of the government will be on getting Parliament nod for the demands for grants, completion of the budgetary process, seeking approval for the Manipur budget and passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill.
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi would lay standing committee reports on Home Affairs, including the "251st report on action taken by the government on the recommendations contained in the Two Hundred Forty-Fifth Report of the Committee on 'Prison - Conditions, Infrastructure and Reforms." In Rajya Sabha, the business agenda includes Amit Shah presenting documents, such as a presidential proclamation issued on February 13, 2025, regarding Manipur state under Article 356(3) of the Constitution.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will propose consideration of the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which has already passed the Lok Sabha.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered her eighth consecutive budget on February 1. The current budget session will end on April 4.
Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned until March 10 following the tabling of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) report on the Waqf Amendment Bill and the completion of Union Budget debates, which concluded with Finance Minister Sitharaman's response to extensive discussions.
The JPC report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was presented in both houses of Parliament.
Tamil Nadu government's stance 'uncivilised', 'undemocratic': Education minister
During Question Hour, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan slammed the Tamil Nadu government, called the stance “uncivilised and undemocratic.”
News update: Proceedings in Lok Sabha resume
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 after protests by DMK MPs over Dharmendra Pradhan's remarks
Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon after the Opposition expressed its disgreement over the education minister's remarks.
Congress chief Kharge tries to raise issue of duplication of voter ID cards
RS deputy chairman rejects notices received under Rule 267
Rajya Sabha deputy chairman rejects notices under Rule 267 for discussion on delimitation exercise, fall in stock markets. Opposition MPS continue to protest against the rejection of the notices.
News update: RS Deputy chairman congratulates Indian men’s cricket team on winning ICC Champions Trophy 2025
News update: RJD MPs protest inside Parliament premises over death of Sneha Kushwaha, a resident of Sasaram
Parliament update: Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha proceedings begin
We want the Parliament to function smoothly: Congress MP Manickam Tagore
"Congress and all other Opposition parties want the Parliament to function properly and we hope that the government doesn't create issues to disturb the Parliament. We want the Parliament to function and we want the government not to disturb the Parliament. The Parliament should be allowed to function in smooth way," says Congress MP Manickam Tagore.
Parliament Budget session to resume today
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present a statement of Manipur's estimated receipts and expenditures for the year 2025-26.