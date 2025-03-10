Protest by Ghazipur residents against 32-year-old man's murder chokes NH-24

A massive protest erupted on the Akshardham-Ghaziabad road on Monday as Ghazipur residents blocked traffic, demanding swift action against the culprits responsible for the murder of a 32-year-old man.

The victim, identified as Rohit Chawda, was shot dead near Phool Mandi on National Highway-24 late Sunday night.

According to Delhi Police, they received a medico-legal case (MLC) report from Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where Chawda was declared dead on arrival after suffering a gunshot wound. He was a resident of Ghazipur village and lived with his maternal uncle.

Protests and traffic disruptions

Following the murder, Chawda’s family and local residents staged a protest near the Delhi-Ghaziabad border, blocking a major route and causing significant traffic snarls. The protesters accused the police of inaction and demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible.

“We have a Hindu brother here in Ghazipur village. He was shot at night by jihadists. He was from the Gujar community. It happened around 2 AM. The problem was that these people were dominating the area, collecting money, and running illegal businesses. Rohit spoke out against them and said this kind of domination won't be allowed. Because of that, he was shot twice and died on the spot,” one of the protesters told news agency PTI.

Also Read

Another protester alleged that the accused were illegal settlers and warned of further unrest if justice was not served. "If the police wanted, they could have arrested them by now. If we don't get justice, there will be violence and bloodshed. The road will be blocked until we get justice."

Police investigation underway

Vineet Kumar, Additional DCP-I, East District, stated that the police had detained two suspects and were actively investigating the case.

“We received information that a man was injured. When we arrived at the hospital, we found that he had been shot. In the initial investigation, two people have been detained, and multiple teams are working on the case,” Kumar told ANI.

A case of murder has been registered. The accused have also been booked under the Arms Act. Police are working to establish the exact motive behind the attack.

The incident has heightened tensions in the area, with allegations of organised crime and illegal activities surfacing. While police have yet to confirm the motive, community members believe the attack was premeditated.

(With agency inputs)