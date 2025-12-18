Bengaluru apartment under probe for running parallel justice system

A residents’ welfare association (RWA) of an apartment complex in Bengaluru is under police scrutiny for allegedly framing unauthorised bylaws and collecting fines from residents accused of criminal offences.

According to a PTI report, Bengaluru police have registered an FIR against the Provident Sunworth Apartment Association in Doddabele after it allegedly gave itself the power to penalise residents for offences ranging from minor incidents to theft, sexual harassment, and the consumption or illegal possession of narcotic substances within the premises.

Investigators allege that the association, along with Tyco Security, the private agency hired by the RWA, conducted unauthorised internal inquiries, imposed penalties ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹50,000, and allowed accused individuals either to remain in the complex or leave quietly without lodging police complaints or informing local authorities.

Police said these actions denied justice to victims, suppressed cognisable offences and enabled accused persons to evade legal proceedings. The FIR has been registered under Sections 211 (omission to give notice or information to a public servant by a person legally bound to do so), 238 (causing the disappearance of evidence of an offence or giving false information to screen an offender), 239 (intentional omission to give information of an offence by a person legally bound to inform), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Preliminary findings indicate that the association allegedly imposed penalties worth ₹3.3 lakh between July and November this year on residents accused of drug possession, late-night parties and other alleged misconduct, The Times of India reported.

“This is a clear case of deliberate suppression of cognisable offences,” a senior police officer was quoted as saying by The Times of India. “By collecting fines and not reporting crimes, they denied justice to victims and helped accused persons evade legal action.” Anitha B Haddannavar, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West Division, confirmed that the apartment complex houses several students from nearby colleges, many of whom are tenants. “We verified that the association illegally collected penalties from residents, particularly students, for alleged misconduct. Serious offences cannot be settled internally under any circumstances,” she said. The association has existed since 2003 and had legitimate bylaws to address minor issues such as parking violations or damage to common property. However, police officials said that in recent months these bylaws were unlawfully extended to cover criminal complaints.