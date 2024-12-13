Better than my maiden speech: Rahul Gandhi hails Priyanka's LS speech

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi lauded Priyanka Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha on Friday and said it was better than his maiden speech in the House.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unmoved over the incidents of violence in Sambhal and Manipur and had not understood that the Constitution was not the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) rulebook.

Participating in a debate on the Constitution in the Lok Sabha, the member of Parliament from Kerala's Wayanad said the Constitution is a protective shield of justice, unity and freedom of expression, but the BJP-led government has made every effort to break it in the last 10 years.

Asked about the speech, Congress leader and Priyanka Gandhi's brother Rahul Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament, "Wonderful speech.... Better than my maiden speech, let us put it like that." Rahul Gandhi became an MP for the first time in 2004.