'Either halt farmers' agitation or relocate it from highways': SC to panel

The Supreme Court on Friday instructed the court-appointed high-powered committee to engage with protesting farmers and persuade them to either temporarily halt their agitation or relocate it from highways near the Punjab-Haryana border. The court also emphasised the need to prioritise the health and well-being of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on a hunger strike for 18 days.

“The committee might be in the best place to convince farmers to suspend for a while…1947 history will give numerous examples [of Gandhian philosophy],” the top court observed.

A Bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan acknowledged the constitutional right to protest but stressed that such demonstrations must remain peaceful and adhere to “Gandhian principles.”

The court underscored the importance of maintaining public order. “Let no force be used. Farmers should also agitate peacefully. Peace must be maintained,” the Bench said

Punjab cites economic impact

Punjab Advocate General Gurminder Singh highlighted the economic damage caused by the blockade of major highways, including the critical Khanauri-Shambhu stretch. “Finances of the state are suffering,” Singh argued.

However, the court refrained from issuing impractical directives, instead focusing on resolving the root causes of the protest. “The blockade of the highway is for a reason, and we wanted the cause to be identified and resolved. The primary task of the committee is to convince the farmers to either shift or suspend their agitation pending decisions of the governments,” the Bench noted.

Committee tasked with mediation

The court-appointed committee, chaired by retired High Court Judge Justice Nawab Singh, is responsible for mediating between the farmers and the government. Justice Singh assured the court of immediate action and pledged to submit a progress affidavit.

More From This Section

“This is something the committee will be in a better position to handle. They can talk to the farmers. We are not saying for a moment that they must withdraw their agitation. They have a constitutional right to protest, but they could consider suspending their agitation for a while to monitor the progress,” the Bench stated.

Concern for Dallewal’s health

The Bench expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health of Dallewal, who began his hunger strike on November 26 to demand the legalisation of MSP. “His life is very precious. Punjab and the Centre must ensure 24/7 medical assistance for him,” the court directed.

The Centre, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, and the Punjab government were urged to prioritise dialogue with Dallewal and other farmer leaders while ensuring a non-coercive approach. “Don’t force him to break his fast but do everything possible to protect his life,” the apex court added.

Farmers’ demands

Farmers associated with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been protesting at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points since February 13 after security forces barred their march to Delhi.

Their demands include a legal guarantee for MSP, debt relief, pensions for farmers and agricultural workers, stable electricity rates, withdrawal of police cases, and justice for victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence. They also seek the restoration of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation for families of farmers who lost their lives during the 2020–21 protests.

(With agency inputs)