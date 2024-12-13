Why was Allu Arjun arrested after Pushpa 2 premiere at Sandhya theatre?

Telugu actor Allu Arjun was arrested by the Hyderabad police on Friday following a stampede that occurred during the premiere of his latest film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, on December 4. The incident led to the death of a 35-year-old woman, Revathi, while her nine-year-old son, Sri Teja, was hospitalised due to asphyxiation.

The stampede took place at Sandhya Theatre, located at RTC Crossroads, Hyderabad, where a large crowd had gathered to see the actor. Police have registered cases against Allu Arjun and the theatre management in connection with the tragic event. Revathi’s son, Sri Teja, is reportedly recovering in the hospital.

Allu Arjun arrest: Case against actor, theatre management

A complaint from the victim’s family prompted police to file cases against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under Sections 105 and 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station.

Allu Arjun arrested: What happened during the movie's premiere?

The stampede occurred during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule, leaving a 35-year-old woman dead and her son critically injured due to asphyxiation, according to police reports. On December 4, a large crowd had gathered to see actor Allu Arjun, who had come with his co-star Rashmika Mandanna and wife Allu Sneha Reddy, to attend the screening.

Police reports showed that Telangana authorities were not informed beforehand about Arjun’s attendance at the screening. Although the theatre management was aware of his visit, they did not inform the police, leaving no opportunity to implement extra security measures for crowd control.

The situation worsened due to the lack of separate entry and exit points for the audience, leading to overcrowding. The stampede occurred when fans rushed forward to see Arjun, pushing through the crowd, which tragically resulted in the fatal incident.

Allu Arjun arrest: Who has been arrested so far?

News agency ANI reported that the police have arrested M Sandeep, one of Sandhya theatre’s owners, senior manager M Nagaraju, and balcony in-charge Gandhakam Vijay Chander. Cases have also been registered against Arjun and his security team under Sections 105, 118(1), and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Both Arjun and the film’s director Sukumar expressed their apologies to the victim’s family. Arjun also committed to supporting the family, saying in a video message, “From my side, I want to donate Rs 25 lakh as a gesture to show I am there for you, especially for the children.”