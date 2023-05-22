Home / Economy / News / Betting on 5G, coding skills to make youth in Uttar Pradesh job ready

The state is betting on new-age technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), 5G and coding skills, to equip the youths with the skill sets to overcome job market challenges

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 5:16 PM IST
Taking into account the fast-changing job market, the Uttar Pradesh government is taking steps to make the youths ready for future work profiles.
The state is betting on new-age technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), 5G and coding skills, to equip the youths with the skill sets to overcome job market challenges.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has been stressing on skills such as AI, Internet of Things (IoT) and coding for future jobs. He called for preparing a workforce through training and skilling.
Such training programmes are being funded from the state exchequer as well as via tie ups with private companies such as the ‘Samsung Innovation Campus’ programme.

“UP is taking steps to combine the talent of youth with technology and training… the programmes for artificial intelligence, internet of things, big data, and coding skills are essential in preparing youths for the future,” Adityanath said.
The CM observed that such skilling programmes could play a vital role in preparing the youths for jobs and contributing to the state’s development.
 
Meanwhile, the UP government is launching a 5G training programme to make the youth skilled in future employable technologies, especially in the fast-proliferating telecom sector.
 
“5G technology will transform the entire telecom ecosystem of hardware, software and services. This is critical for the execution of other future technologies such as IoT, M2M communication and edge computing,” a government spokesperson said.
 
During the first phase, more than 1,000 candidates will be trained and provided with jobs in the current financial year. The programme is expected to be launched in Lucknow, Kanpur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Moradabad, Agra, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Prayagraj districts.
 
Moreover, the state is introducing AI technologies in a slew of sectors, including education, to improve the quality of teaching. It is also to keep the students abreast with the technological matrices.
 
According to Adityanath, the state has netted investment proposals worth ~35 trillion at the UP Global Investor Summit (GIS) 2023.

