Economy likely to see downside risks to growth, upside risks to inflation

Economy is likely to see downside risks to growth and upside risks to inflation, partly due to challenges in country's external sector as well as weather-related uncertainties, finance ministry said

Reuters MUMBAI
1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 12:25 PM IST
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's economy is likely to see downside risks to growth and upside risks to inflation, partly due to challenges in the country's external sector as well as weather-related uncertainties, the finance ministry said on Monday.

"Going forward, several factors, such as weaker-than-expected oil supply, higher-than-anticipated demand from China, intensification of geo-political tension and unfavourable weather conditions," may pose an upside risk for India's inflation forecasts, the ministry said in its monthly economic review.

 

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Topics :Inflationeconomy

First Published: May 22 2023 | 1:29 PM IST

