'Bharatiya Nyaya Sahita' strengthens spirit of basis of democracy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the idea and purpose of old criminal laws, designed by British, was to punish Indians and keep them enslaved whereas the Nyaya Sahita strengthens the spirit of basis of democracy - "Of the People, By the People, For the People."

The Prime Minister stated that the old criminal laws were the means of oppression and exploitation of Indians for the British regime.

Addressing a programme marking the successful implementation of the three new criminal laws, PM Modi said, "In 1947, when our country became independent after centuries of slavery, after the wait of generations, after the sacrifices of the people, when the dawn of independence came, what kind of dreams there were, what kind of enthusiasm there was in the country. The countrymen thought that since the British had left, they would also be freed from the British laws. These laws were the means of the British oppression and exploitation. These laws were made when the British regime was ready to do anything to maintain its grip on India."

"The freedom struggle of 1857 shook the roots of the British rule, then in 1860 the British introduced the Indian Penal Code i.e. IPC. A few years later, the Indian Penal Act was introduced, that is, the first structure of the CrPC came into existence. The idea and purpose of these laws was to punish Indians and keep them enslaved. Unfortunately, for decades after independence, our laws revolved around the same penal code and penal mindset, which was used by treating the citizens as slaves. Small changes were made at times, but the character remains intact. Why we should continue with laws in the independent country that were made for slaves... The country must come out of that colonial mindset and hence, on 15th August, from Red Fort, I put the resolve before the nation... Our Nyaya Sahita is strengthening the spirit of "Of the People, By the People, For the People," which is the basis of democracy," he added.

Highlighting the time and efforts involved in the making of the three new criminal laws - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, the Prime Minister said that these laws contain suggestions and guidance from various Chief Justices of India, Chief Justices of High Court, Supreme Court, 16 High Courts, Judicial Academics, several law institutes, people from civil society, etc.

He also expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court, the judges and all the High Courts of the country for their contribution towards making of this laws.

PM Modi said, "In January 2020, Home Ministry asked for several suggestions. These laws contain suggestions and guidance from Chief Justices of India, chief justices of High Court, Supreme Court, 16 High Courts, Judicial academics, several law institute, people from civil society and several intelligent. These all people debated and discussed for several years and collected. their into experiences. They discussed the challenges faced by the judicial system in the seven decades of independence. The practical aspect of every law was looked at, it was tested on futuristic parameters, then the Indian Judicial Code has come before us in this form. For this, I express my special gratitude to the Supreme Court, the honourable judges and all the High Courts of the country."

The Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes to all the countrymen on the implementation of these laws.

"At a time when the country is moving ahead with the resolve of a Vikshit Bharat India, when the Constitution has completed 75 years, it is a big thing that the 'Indian Judicial Code' inspired by the spirit of the Constitution has come into effect. This is a concrete effort towards fulfilling the ideals that our Constitution envisioned for the citizens of the country. I was watching the live demonstration on how to apply these laws. I urge all to watch the live demonstration. I convey my best wishes to all the countrymen on the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and congratulate all the people associated with the Chandigarh Administration....," he said.

The new criminal laws, which were implemented nationwide on July 1, 2024, aim to make India's legal system more transparent, efficient, and adaptable to the needs of contemporary society. These landmark reforms mark a historic overhaul of India's criminal justice system, bringing in new frameworks to tackle modern-day challenges such as cybercrime, organized crime and ensuring justice for victims of various offenses.