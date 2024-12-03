Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / PM Modi watches live demo of crime scene probe under new criminal laws

PM Modi watches live demo of crime scene probe under new criminal laws

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Chandigarh earlier in the day to dedicate to the nation the successful implementation of the three new laws

Modi, Narendra Modi
Modi was also briefed by Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwardeep Kaur (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 1:45 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday witnessed a live demonstration simulating a crime scene investigation under the new criminal laws here.

Modi arrived in Chandigarh earlier in the day to dedicate to the nation the successful implementation of the three new laws.

The three criminal laws -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam -- came into effect on July 1, replacing the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

A live demonstration of the process of collecting evidence and recording statements was given by the Chandigarh Police at an exhibition hall set up at the Punjab Engineering College here.

The programme showcased the practical application of the new laws.

Modi was also briefed by Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwardeep Kaur.

The prime minister was accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, UT Chandigarh adviser Rajeev Verma and Chandigarh Director General of Police Surendra Singh Yadav.

The new criminal laws aim to make India's legal system more transparent, efficient and adaptable to the needs of contemporary society, an official statement said on Monday.

These landmark reforms mark a historic overhaul of India's criminal justice system, bringing in new frameworks to tackle modern-day challenges such as cybercrime and organised crime and ensuring justice for victims of various offences, according to the statement.

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

