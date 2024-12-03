Rain hit TN districts battle with inundation woes, roads remain cut off

Several districts in Tamil Nadu adversely battered by torrential rain are battling with inundation woes, badly damaged roads and lack of access to essential commodities.

In certain areas like Arasur in Villupuram district, people confronted with depleted essential commodities, resorted to a sudden agitation demanding the essentials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday to enquire about the flood situation in parts of the state and assured him of all possible support from the Centre.

As per an estimate by the Tamil Nadu government, Cyclone Fengal caused unprecedented devastation in 14 districts, extensively damaging roads, electricity lines and caused heavy inundation. The sudden deluge not only inundated vast areas but also displaced the population and severely impacted the infrastructure.

The "catastrophic event" resulted in the loss of 12 human lives, 2,416 huts, 721 houses and 963 cattle. Widespread damage was also caused to agriculture and horticulture crop and irrigation systems, the state government said.

At Arasur, 18 people who took shelter in a temple that was damaged due to rain were rescued. The NDRF personnel successfully evacuated people and livestock marooned in a village in Cuddalore district.

In a tragic incident in Thiruvannamalai district, seven persons, including five children trapped in a house smashed by a boulder that fell on a residential house after rolling down from the top of Annamalaiyar Hill following a mud slip on December 1, were found dead during a rescue operation.

Their bodies were recovered on December 2 evening following a nearly 24 hour rescue operation, said police.

State Public Works and Highways Minister E V Velu, who inspected the rescue activity in VOC Nagar at the foothill in Thiruvannamalai district, said the area has never witnessed mud slips in the past.

The Annamalaiyar Hill area has experienced a very heavy downpour since 1965, causing damage to crops, property and human lives, he said.

Meanwhile, educational institutions in Nilgiris, Ranipet, Salem and Thiruvannamalai districts remained closed today.

Chief Minister Stalin chaired a meeting with his cabinet colleagues and senior officials at the Secretariat here and reviewed the damage due to the cyclone. He directed the officials to expedite the relief and rehabilitation activities.