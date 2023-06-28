Home / India News / Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad shot at in UP's Deoband: Police

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad shot at in UP's Deoband: Police

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad was shot at by unidentified assailants in Deoband on Wednesday, police said

Press Trust of India Saharanpur (UP)
Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 7:34 PM IST
He had gone to attend a 'terhavi' ritual at a supporter's home. The attack occurred when Azad left the spot in his SUV.

"The assailants were in a car and opened fire on Azad's SUV from the right side. A bullet grazed his abdomen. He has been admitted to a hospital," Superintendent of Police (City) Abimanyu Manglik said.

Police sources said the assailants sped away from the spot following the attack. Police are investigating the matter.

Uttar Pradesh Bhim Army

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 7:34 PM IST

