Biden to Sunak: Check when will global leaders depart from G20 Summit 2023

Following their participation in the G20 Summit 2023 in New Delhi, most heads of state, including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, are scheduled to leave Delhi on Sunday.

G20 Summit 2023: Who will leave New Delhi on Sunday?

The heads of state of countries including UAE, US, Bangladesh, Egypt, China, Australia, UK, Argentina, Indonesia, France, Germany, Netherlands, Turkey, Japan, Italy, Spain, South Africa, Republic of Korea, Canada and Singapore will depart from Delhi on Sunday.

G20 Summit: Who will see off the global leaders?

The Centre has assigned responsibilities to Union Ministers of State to see off the foreign delegates after the summit. The foreign secretary issued a directive in this regard.

G20 Summit: Joe Biden to leave for Vietnam

US President Joe Biden's departure from India is around 10.20 am. Minister of State Rajeev Chandrashekhar will see him off.

Biden will travel to Hanoi, Vietnam, on September 10. While in Hanoi, he will meet with General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and other key leaders to discuss ways to further deepen cooperation between the United States and Vietnam, according to a statement from the US Embassy and Consulate in Vietnam.

G20 Summit 2023: Rishi Sunak to depart in the afternoon

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will depart from Delhi in the afternoon. MoS Kailash Chaudhari will see him off.

G20 Summit: Sheikh Hasina to head back soon

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina will depart from Delhi at around 10.20 am. MoS Anupriya Patel will send her off.

G20 Summit: Who will depart on Monday?

Seven G20 leaders of countries, including Brazil, the African Union (represented by Comoros), Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, the European Union and Mauritius will depart from New Delhi on Monday.

(With agency inputs)