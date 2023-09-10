G20 Summit 2023 in New Delhi: What's the agenda on the second day?

After a number of important announcements on Day 1 of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, world leaders will continue to hold discussions on the second day, on Sunday.

The day will also see several bilateral meetings in the national capital.

G20 Summit 2023: Here's the full schedule for Day 2

8:15 am - 9 am: The leaders and heads of the delegations will arrive at Rajghat in individual motorcades.

9:00 am - 9:20 am: The leaders will then lay a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi. Also, a live performance of Mahatma Gandhi's favourite devotional songs.

9:20 am: Leaders and Heads of Delegations will then move to Bharat Mandapam's Leaders' Lounge.

9:40 am - 10:15 am: Arrival of leaders and heads of delegation at Bharat Mandapam

10:15am - 10:30am: Tree planting ceremony at Bharat Mandapam's South Plaza

10:30 am - 12:30 pm: The third session of the summit, called "One Future", will take place at the venue, followed by the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration.

Post - 12:30 pm: Bilateral meetings

G20 Summit 2023 day 2: Which bilateral meetings are scheduled for today?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral meetings with Canada, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Brazil, Nigeria and Comoros, among other countries.

He is also set to have a lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

G20 Summit: Key takeaways from Day 1

African Union joins G20

The 55-nation African Union joined the G20 after PM Modi's proposal.

G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration adopted

PM Modi also announced the unanimous adoption of the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration.

Global Biofuel Alliance announced

India announced the launch of the Global Biofuel Alliance in a bid to increase the consumption of biofuels.

India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor

India also unveiled the plans for an ambitious India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor. It extends from India to Europe, connected by the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Israel.

Bilateral talks with Rishi Sunak

PM Modi met his British counterpart Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the G20 Summit and discussed ways to deepen trade linkages and boost investment. India and the UK will keep working for a prosperous and sustainable planet, Modi said after the meet.

Bilateral talks with Fumio Kishida

PM Modi also held a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. "We took stock of India-Japan bilateral ties and the ground covered during India's G20 Presidency and Japan's G7 Presidency. We are eager to enhance cooperation in connectivity, commerce and other sectors," Modi said.

Bilateral talks with Giorgia Meloni

PM Modi also held bilateral talks with his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni. "Our talks covered sectors such as trade, commerce, defence, emerging technologies and more. India and Italy will keep working together for global prosperity," Modi said.

President Murmu's dinner for G20 leaders, delegates

President Droupadi Murmu hosted a ceremonial dinner for the G20 leaders, international delegates and other dignitaries at the Bharat Mandapam. President Murmu and PM Modi welcomed the dignitaries.