Big blow for secular forces: CPI(M) on Yechury's death, Left pays tribute

The CPI(M) on Thursday expressed profound grief over the death of its general secretary Sitaram Yechury and described it as a big blow for the Left, democratic and secular forces. Yechury (72) died at AIIMS here on Thursday following a prolonged illness. He was 72. He had been in a critical condition for the last few days and was on respiratory support. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In a statement, the CPI(M) said the veteran leader died after battling a severe lung infection. "The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) expresses its profound grief at the passing away of Comrade Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary of the Party on September 12, 2024," it said.

The party described him as an outstanding leader of the Left movement and a well-known Marxist ideologue.

"The untimely demise of Sitaram Yechury at this crucial juncture in our national politics is a big blow for the CPI(M) and a grievous loss for the Left, democratic and secular forces. The Polit Bureau pays respectful homage to our beloved colleague and dips the red banner in his memory," the statement said.

More From This Section

"The Polit Bureau calls upon all party ranks to unite and work harder to advance the struggle for an exploitation-free society. This is the best tribute that can be paid to him," it said.

The CPI(M) also conveyed its deepest sympathy and condolences to Yechury's wife Seema, his daughter Akhila, son Danish, brother Shankar and all other family members.

Paying tributes to the Marxist leader, CPI General Secretary D Raja recalled his decades-long association with Yechury and said he is deeply aggrieved. "Sitaram was one of the most outstanding leaders of the Left and Communist movement in contemporary times," he said.

"My association with him went back decades when he was in the students' movement and I was working in the AIYF. After coming to the national centre, we worked together in many forums like the steering committee of the United Front government and later in shaping the common minimum programme of the UPA-1," Raja said in a post on X.

"Our tenure in Parliament also coincided and we worked in close coordination articulating the positions of the Left in the Upper House. After becoming general secretaries of the CPI and CPI(M), we further worked together for the unity of Left, secular and democratic forces," the CPI leader said.

Describing Yechury as a lucid writer, able parliamentarian and capable leader, Raja said his loss will be felt in Left and democratic circles.

Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, in a post on X, termed Yechury's death a "great loss for every Indian fighting in defence of democracy".

In a post on X, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) paid tributes to the Left leader and said, "Adieu Comrade Sitaram Yechury. Students' Federation of India dips its banner in honour of our beloved comrade, former All India President of SFI and General Secretary of CPI(M), Sitaram Yechury".

Yechury was the president of SFI from 1984 to 1986. He also served as the Editor of Student Struggle from 1980 to 1986.

In a statement, the SFI said Yechury's contributions will always be a source of inspiration for those fighting for democratic ideas.

The CPI(M), in its statement, said Yechury played an important role in formulating the political positions of the party from time to time. "It was in the field of ideology that Sitaram played a distinctive role," it said.

The party added that in the recent period, Yechury devoted a lot of his time and energy towards forging a broad unity of secular opposition parties, which took the shape of the INDIA bloc.

"In both the period of the United Front government and later the UPA government, Sitaram was one of the key interlocutors for the CPI(M), which was supporting these coalitions," the CPI(M) said.

"Given his amiable temperament, he had a wide circle of friends across the political spectrum and in all walks of life. He was respected by all for his political integrity and commitment," it added.

Paying tribute to Yechury, All India Forward Bloc said he was widely regarded as the foremost leader in today's leftist political movement.

"His sudden demise is an irreparable loss not only to the CPI(M) but also to the left and progressive movement of the country... The All India Forward Bloc while cherishing the illustrious memories of Comrade Sitaram Yechury pays rich tributes and joins the sorrow of entire the rank and file of CPI (M) and all those who mourn his loss," it said.\



Congress condoles Yechury's demise

The Congress on Thursday condoled the demise of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi saying he was a protector of the idea of India with a deep understanding of the country.

Yechury died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Thursday following prolonged illness. He was 72.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge condoled Yechury's demise and said he was an excellent parliamentarian and an outstanding intellectual who served the people of India with pragmatism blended with idealism.

"My heartfelt condolences on the passing away of Comrade Sitaram Yechury ji. He was a humble leader who chartered the unique territory of balancing personal equations with unflinching political ideologies," Kharge said on X.

"A excellent Parliamentarian and an outstanding intellectual, he served the people of India with pragmatism blended with idealism. It is a great loss for all the liberal forces, for he was the collective conscience keeper of progressives. Our final salute to a friend and a compatriot of liberalism, the Indian polity shall deeply miss him," Kharge said.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Sitaram Yechury ji was a friend. A protector of the Idea of India with a deep understanding of our country."



"I will miss the long discussions we used to have. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and followers in this hour of grief," the former Congress chief said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condoled Yechury's demise and said his passing away "is a profound loss for all of us".

"His years of service and devotion to our country is worthy of the greatest respect. Most of all, he was an inherently decent human being who brought a sense of balance and gentleness to the harsh world of politics. May his soul rest in peace and may his loved ones find the strength and courage to face this tragedy," Priyanka Gandhi said in a post on X.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh condoled the passing away of Yechury and said he was an "unrepentant Marxist with a pragmatic streak, a pillar of the CPI(M), and a superb Parliamentarian".

In a post on X, Ramesh said, "Sitaram Yechury - a very fine human being, a multilingual bibliophile, an unrepentant Marxist with a pragmatic streak, a pillar of the CPM, and a superb Parliamentarian with a wonderful wit and sense of humour - is most sadly no more."



"Our association stretched over three decades, and we collaborated closely at different occasions. He had friends across the political spectrum and was admired for the strength of his convictions and for his most engaging personality," Ramesh said.

"Salaam Tovarish. You have left us much too early but you enriched public life immeasurably and will not be forgotten," Ramesh said.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said Yechury was a thorough gentleman and a man of unwavering conviction.

"Travel well Sitaram Yechury. Indian politics shall miss you and the values you lived for," Khera said on X.

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Anand Sharma said he was deeply saddened over the demise of Yechury.

"India has lost a talk leader whose life was dedicated to Indian people's struggle for equality and social justice. A courageous man of unwavering conviction and integrity, Yechury endeared himself to all those he met," Sharma said.

"I have lost a lifelong comrade and friend. Fond memories of working together for global causes of human rights and freedom, struggle against apartheid and solidarity with Cuba and Palestine," the Congress leader said.

Yechury has left when he had much more to contribute and leaves a void that will be difficult to fill, he said.

The Congress, in a post on X, said Yechury's demise is an irreparable loss to Indian politics.

"May God give place to the departed soul in his lotus feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this sorrow," the party said.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh condoled the demise of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday and said he was a committed and sensitive political leader.

Yechury passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi following a prolonged illness. He was 72.

"Very sad to know about the demise of Sitaram Yechury, leader of CPM. We express deep condolences to his party people and family," RSS' Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said in a message.

"He was a committed and sensitive political leader. Pray for peace to the departed soul," the RSS functionary wrote on X.