Ready to resign for sake of people, says Mamata amid stand-off with doctors

Ready to resign for sake of people, says Mamata amid stand-off with doctors

Banerjee said, "I apologise to the people of Bengal who expected an end to the RG Kar impasse today. They came to Nabanna but did not sit for the meeting. I request them to go back to work"

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM
Mamata Banerjee said that she is ready to resign for the sake of the people. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 8:09 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday offered to resign "for the sake of people" and said she also want justice for the murdered RG Kar hospital doctor.

"I apologise to the people of Bengal who expected an end to the RG Kar impasse today. They (junior doctors) came to Nabanna but did not sit for the meeting. I request them to go back to work," Banerjee told a press conference.
 

"I am ready to resign for the sake of the people as, despite my best intentions and efforts in the last three days, the medics declined to hold talks," the chief minister said.


First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 7:56 PM IST

