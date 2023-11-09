Bigg Boss November 8 highlight: Heated argument between Anikta-Aishwarya

The drama continues in the Bigg Boss house. The show is bringing more excitement and entertainment for its viewers with each successive episode. November 8 was no exception, and the audience witnessed a heated argument between Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma, a face-off between Abhishek and Aishwarya, a ration task and much more.

Ankita-Aishwarya face-off

Started with an argument between Abhishek and Aishwarya over their duties in the kitchen, bringing Ankita and Vicky Jain into the fray. Although Ankita and Aishwarya have known each other even before the show started, it is evident that things are not good between the two. Now, instead of Aishwarya and Abhishek, Anikita and Aishwarya are involved in a heated argument, prompting each other's husband in the tussle as well. Aishwarya even mocked Ankita and claimed that her public image isn't a true reflection of who she is.

Bigg Boss's Ration Task Another major activity that took place inside Bigg Boss's house was the Ration Task. This was a challenging task where the contestants had the opportunity to win food by engaging in a fierce verbal battle. The task started with a duel between Dum and Dil Makaan. The task consisted of three rounds, in the first round Ankita and Sunny faced each other, followed by Aishwarya and Arun and at last, Isha versus Anurag.

The winner of each round had the privilege to collect ration from the store room and the judgement was to be made by the members of House number 2. In the first round, Sunny mentioned that Ankita is playing only behind Vicky's influence, and no one is afraid of her in the show. However, Anikta showed her personality through her speech and ultimately ended up winning that battle.

In the second round, House number 2 extended their decision in favour of Arun, who outcompeted Aishwarya.

In the third round between Isha and Anurag, the decision was in favour of Anurag, who pointed out that Isha heavily relies on Samarth and Abhishek.