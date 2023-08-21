Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav meets Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala

YouTuber Elvish Yadav, who recently won Bigg Boss OTT season 2 after making a wild card entry, met Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and General Secretary of Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) Digvijay Chautala.

Elvish Yadav visited the Delhi residence of Dushyant Chautala and after the meeting, he posed with the Deputy CM and Digvijay Chautala.

Before this meeting, the Bigg Boss winner also met Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. The CM invited Elvish to his residence on Friday, August 18.

After two days, both Haryana CM and Elvish Yadav shared the stage in an event held in Gurugram on August 20. At the event, Manohar Lal Khattar saw the famous Youtuber and Bigg Boss winner in front of over 3 lakh people.

Amid all these developments, speculations are rife on whether the Haryana-born Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav will join politics.

Elvish has quite often been seen with some veteran BJP leaders. There are images where the YouTuber is seen standing next to some BJP leaders, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani. Elvish has been praising BJP's politics for quite a while now.

#WATCH | Elvish Yadav, winner of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 meets Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar in Gurugram. — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2023 Elvish Yadav winner of Bigg Boss OTT season 2

After receiving 48 per cent votes in his favour in Bigg Boss OTT season 2, Elvish Yadav defeated his friend Abhishek Malhan in the final battle.

Elvish's Journey in the Bigg Boss OTT season 2 was thrilling after his wild card entry in the show. Elvish had some tough moments as well when the host of the show, Salman Khan, took his class in front of his mother.

Elvish Yadav will be remembered for his hilarious one-liners that really entertained the audience, especially ‘Systumm hang’. Although Elvish entered the show late, he still managed to steal the limelight and finished the show as a winner.

He received a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh from the show with the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy.

The top five finalists of the show were Elvish Yadav, Abhished Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, and Bebika Dhurve. Abhishek was the runner-up of the show, and Manisha finished the show in third position.