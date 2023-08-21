Home / India News / Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav meets Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav meets Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav met Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala and Jannayak Janta Party General Secretary Digvijay Chautala. Earlier, he also met Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Elvish Yadav with Dushyant Chautala (right) and Digvijay Chautala (left)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 3:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

YouTuber Elvish Yadav, who recently won Bigg Boss OTT season 2 after making a wild card entry, met Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and General Secretary of Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) Digvijay Chautala.

Elvish Yadav visited the Delhi residence of Dushyant Chautala and after the meeting, he posed with the Deputy CM and Digvijay Chautala.

Before this meeting, the Bigg Boss winner also met Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. The CM invited Elvish to his residence on Friday, August 18. 

After two days, both Haryana CM and Elvish Yadav shared the stage in an event held in Gurugram on August 20. At the event, Manohar Lal Khattar saw the famous Youtuber and Bigg Boss winner in front of over 3 lakh people. 

Amid all these developments, speculations are rife on whether the Haryana-born Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav will join politics.

Elvish has quite often been seen with some veteran BJP leaders. There are images where the YouTuber is seen standing next to some BJP leaders, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani. Elvish has been praising BJP's politics for quite a while now.

Elvish Yadav winner of Bigg Boss OTT season 2

After receiving 48 per cent votes in his favour in Bigg Boss OTT season 2, Elvish Yadav defeated his friend Abhishek Malhan in the final battle.

Elvish's Journey in the Bigg Boss OTT season 2 was thrilling after his wild card entry in the show. Elvish had some tough moments as well when the host of the show, Salman Khan, took his class in front of his mother.

Elvish Yadav will be remembered for his hilarious one-liners that really entertained the audience, especially ‘Systumm hang’. Although Elvish entered the show late, he still managed to steal the limelight and finished the show as a winner.

He received a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh from the show with the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy.

The top five finalists of the show were Elvish Yadav, Abhished Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, and Bebika Dhurve. Abhishek was the runner-up of the show, and Manisha finished the show in third position.

Also Read

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: Live streaming, predicted winner, votes and prize

6 of 7 Independents support Khattar govt unconditionally: Haryana min

BJP-JJP alliance was not forged, Haryana needed stable govt: Chautala

Congress won't ban Bajrang Dal in Madhya Pradesh, says Digvijaya Singh

All-around development of villages top priority: Haryana deputy CM Chautala

Jammu records increase in terror activities post Article 370 abrogation

HC seeks Maha govt response on Swamy's PIL against Pandharpur Temples Act

Modi govt fulfilled Kalyan Singh's dream of Ram temple in Ayodhya

Ahead of polls, Congress forms Mizoram Secular Alliance to take on BJP

Mumbai Police EOW lodges FIR against Rahul Yadav, issues lookout notice

Topics :Bigg BossHaryana GovernmentManohar Lal KhattarDushyant chautala

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Shares of Ambani's $20 bn Jio Financial Services set to debut in Mumbai

SoftBank sells a part of its stake in IPO-bound FirstCry for Rs 435 crore

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within party

Shah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

Technology News

Instagram may roll out Threads web version to users this week: Report

3D printed building: All you need to know about the future of construction

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from today

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI

Next Story