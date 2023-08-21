Home / India News / Modi govt fulfilled Kalyan Singh's dream of Ram temple in Ayodhya

Modi govt fulfilled Kalyan Singh's dream of Ram temple in Ayodhya

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also fondly remembered Singh on the occasion

Press Trust of India Aligarh
Speaking at a function here to mark Singh's death anniversary, Shah told BJP workers that winning all 80 Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 general elections would be a true tribute to "Babuji" (Kalyan Singh).

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 3:00 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the Narendra Modi government has fulfilled former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh's dream by paving the way for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking at a function here to mark Singh's death anniversary, Shah told BJP workers that winning all 80 Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 general elections would be a true tribute to "Babuji" (Kalyan Singh).

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also fondly remembered Singh on the occasion.

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 3:00 PM IST

