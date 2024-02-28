Home / India News / Biggest offshore seizure of drugs done by NCB, Navy, Gujarat Police: Shah

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 10:28 AM IST
The Narcotics Control Bureau, the Navy and the Gujarat Police have seized a gigantic consignment of 3,132 kg of drugs in a joint operation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday.

Shah said the historic success is a testament to the Modi government's unwavering commitment to making the nation drug-free.

In a post on X, the home minister said pursuing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a drug-free Bharat, the agencies have achieved the grand success of making the biggest offshore seizure of drugs in the nation.

"In a joint operation carried out by the NCB, the Navy, and the Gujarat Police, a gigantic consignment of 3132 kg of drugs was seized. The historic success is a testament to our govt's unwavering commitment to making our nation drug-free. On this occasion, I congratulate the NCB, the Navy, and the Gujarat Police," Shah said.

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 10:28 AM IST

