Bihar CM Nitish Kumar unfurls national tricolour on 75th Republic Day

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday unfurled the national flag at his residence in Patna, on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day.

The Chief Minister also distributed sweets among the people there.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of Republic Day," Bihar CM Nitish Kumar posted on X.

Meanwhile, the participation of women Indian Air Force personnel in the Republic Day parade and the flypast will inspire the next generation of women to join the force, purely as a career option, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said.

"Our capabilities are growing, our stature remains very high and when you talk about women, you are aware that Indian Air Force is a completely gender-agnostic service. We have women officers serving in every branch. We have them undergoing every possible course and tenanting every possible appointment that can be given to them," the Air Chief Marshal told ANI in an interview.

In this year's Republic Day parade. the Indian Air Force is strongly showcasing its capabilities in multiple areas, including 16 women pilots taking part in the fly-past over Kartavya Path.

Viksit Bharat's rich cultural diversity, the 'Aatmanirbhar' military prowess and the growing Nari Shakti are the dominating themes of the 90-minute parade that will be graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as Chief Guest.

For the first time, an all-women Tri-Service contingent will march down the Kartavya Path. Women pilots will also enthral the audience during the Indian Air Force's fly-past, representing Nari Shakti (women power).

The contingents of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will also consist of only women personnel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day.

"Best wishes on the special occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Jai Hind!" PM Modi posted on X.

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the country in the grand celebrations of its journey of Amrit Kaal that began post the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations to commemorate 75 years of the country's independence.

The ceremonial event will witness the classic display of the nation's defence forces with an exhilarating display of mighty cavalcades comprising mechanised columns state-of-the-art equipment, marches of contingents and a display of varied culture and unity in the diversity of the nation.