VP Dhankar to visit Puducherry; interact with Central University students

Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar will interact with students of Pondicherry Central University here on January 28 during his visit to the union territory

VP Jagdeep Dhankar
Press Trust of India Puducherry

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar will interact with students of Pondicherry Central University here on January 28 during his visit to the union territory.

The Vice-President, who is also the ex-officio Chancellor of Pondicherry Central University would participate in the interaction with the university students at 6.45 pm as part of the 'Viksit Bharat@2047' initiative, a press note from the Registrar of the University said.

The release said that the University had kickstarted several activities under the 'Viksit Bharat@2047' to sensitise and encourage students to participate in large numbers in formulating and submitting their ideas for the initiative. The Prime Minister had urged Vice-Chancellors and faculty members of universities across the country to take the lead role in mentoring students to participate in the movement.

The release also said Pondicherry University has conducted several activities which included talks by eminent personalities, panel discussions, mini-marathons and workshops among others.

Official sources told PTI that the Vice-President would be on a two-day visit to Puducherry from January 28. This is his first visit to the Union Territory after he became Vice-President and his appointment as ex-officio Chancellor of the University. He would offer prayers at the Manakula Vinayagar temple on January 29 and would proceed to Chidambaram in neighbouring Tamil Nadu where he would worship at the famous Lord Nataraja temple.

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 9:51 AM IST

