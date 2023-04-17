Bihar govt officials come under attack by sand mining goons; 44 held

Three Bihar mining department officials, including a woman inspector, suffered injuries when they were attacked allegedly by goons of the sand mining mafia in Bihta block of Patna district on Monday, police said.

The police arrested 44 people and seized 50 vehicles after registering three FIRs in connection with the incident.

The incident took place when a team had gone for inspection and searches as part of its drive to check illegal mining in Bihta area. When they reached near Koilwar Bridge, the officials were attacked by anti-social elements. As the accused started throwing stones at them, Amya Kumari fell down and suffered injuries, the Patna district administration said in a statement.

Amya Kumari is the woman inspector.

The other two officials - district mining officer Kumar Gaurav and mining inspector Sayeed Farhin were also injured, the statement said.

The conditions of all three injured are reported to be stable.

Talking to PTI, Rajeev Mishra, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Patna, said, The police are investigating the matter and more arrests are likely to be made. The police will soon nab the mastermind behind this incident.