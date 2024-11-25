'Bihar is a failed state': Prashant Kishor to Bihari diaspora in the US

Jan Suraaj leader Prashant Kishor described Bihar as “practically a failed state,” asserting that significant and focused efforts are needed for its comprehensive development, reported The Indian Express.

Prashant Kishor on Bihar’s dire state

Speaking virtually to the Bihari diaspora after inaugurating the US chapter of Jan Suraaj, the former political strategist expressed confidence in his party’s chances of winning the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. Kishor proposed lifting the state’s alcohol ban to generate revenue for improving the school education system.

“We must acknowledge that Bihar is in a dire state. If it were a country, it would rank as the 11th most populous in the world, recently surpassing Japan. The situation here is critical,” Kishor remarked.

Challenges facing Bihar

He emphasised that one of the biggest challenges is the pervasive sense of hopelessness among the people. “When a society loses hope, basic survival needs take precedence over everything else,” he explained. Despite this, he remained optimistic about change, highlighting the groundwork laid by Jan Suraaj over the past two and a half years. However, he cautioned that transforming this groundwork into electoral success and governance would require sustained commitment over several years.

Kishor noted that even if Jan Suraaj forms a government in 2025 and works relentlessly, achieving the status of a middle-income state for Bihar by 2029–30 would be a significant milestone. “Bihar, as it stands today, fails on nearly all developmental parameters,” he stated.

Bihar’s developmental challenges and opportunities

Drawing parallels to the struggles in failed states, Kishor remarked, “The traits of a failed state are evident here. People are consumed by immediate survival rather than planning for the future, such as educating their children. This is the harsh reality of Bihar, and we must confront it.”

Assuring the diaspora that his intent was not to alarm them but to provide an honest appraisal, Kishor affirmed his belief that Jan Suraaj would secure victory in the upcoming elections. “From my experience, it’s clear that we will win,” he declared. His priority, if elected, would be to overhaul the school education system using funds generated from lifting the alcohol prohibition.

Call for support from the diaspora

He urged the diaspora to actively support the party by rallying their networks in Bihar. Addressing the community bluntly, Kishor pointed out that their contributions to Bihar’s development have so far been limited. “Beyond discussions and sessions, there has been little tangible impact on the ground,” he said.

Jan Suraaj’s electoral performance so far

The Jan Suraaj party, launched with great enthusiasm in October, faced setbacks in recent bypolls, where its candidates failed to make significant inroads. Meanwhile, the ruling NDA coalition emerged victorious, sweeping all four seats.