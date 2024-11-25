The air quality in Delhi showed slight improvement on Monday, moving from the “hazardous” to “unhealthy” category, with an overall air quality index (AQI) of 281, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Delhiites woke to a thin layer of smog and haze that continues to blanket parts of the city.

Delhi AQI, November 25

Air quality across key locations in the city remains a concern, with varying levels of pollution recorded. ITO reported an AQI of 235, Chandni Chowk 250, Pusa 264, R K Puram 277, and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 236, all classified as “poor.” Meanwhile, Anand Vihar and Wazirpur recorded significantly higher levels at 333, and Shadipur reported 349, placing these areas in the “very poor” category. These figures highlight the pressing need for effective pollution control measures in the region.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is classified as “poor,” while 301–400 falls under “very poor.”

Combating air pollution in Delhi

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has instructed strict adherence to Grap measures and called for coordinated action under the Winter Action Plan 2024. Departments are required to submit daily progress reports, and enforcement mechanisms have been strengthened to penalise violators of pollution norms.

What is Delhi's Winter Action Plan 2024?

Delhi’s Winter Action Plan 2024 outlines a 21-point strategy to combat air pollution during the colder months. Measures include drone monitoring of 13 pollution hotspots, intensified anti-dust campaigns, deployment of water sprinklers and smog guns, and stricter vehicular and industrial pollution controls.

Toxic foam in Yamuna River

Amid the air quality crisis, drone footage revealed a frothy layer of toxic foam persisting in the Yamuna River near Kalindi Kunj. The pollution levels in the river remain alarmingly high, adding to the environmental concerns in the city.

Winter exacerbates pollution levels in city