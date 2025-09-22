Home / India News / Bihar police seize over 77,000 litres of liquor per month in 2025

Bihar police seize over 77,000 litres of liquor per month in 2025

The average per-month seizure was 67,000 litres during the first eight months of the previous year, a senior officer said

Talking to reporters here, Bihar Police's Prohibition Division Additional Director General (ADG) Amit Kumar Jain attributed the increase in the liquor seizure to
An average of over 77,000 litres of liquor has been seized per month till August 2025 in dry Bihar, a 16 per cent increase over the seizure during the same period last year, police said on Monday.

The average per-month seizure was 67,000 litres during the first eight months of the previous year, a senior officer said.

"The prohibition division of the Bihar Police seized 77,540 litres of liquor, on average, per month this year," he said.

Talking to reporters here, Bihar Police's Prohibition Division Additional Director General (ADG) Amit Kumar Jain attributed the increase in the liquor seizure to "enhanced surveillance and stricter enforcement of prohibition laws in the state".

"The per-month seizure in 2025 is 16 per cent more than the previous year. The division has so far (till August this year) seized 5,74,526 litres of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), 12,515 litres of country-made liquor and 33,281 litres of spirit from different parts of the state," he said.

Since the implementation of the prohibition law in the state in 2016, more than 2.75 crore litres of liquor have been seized so far, he said, adding that 97 per cent of this has been destroyed.

The Nitish Kumar government had, in April 2016, banned the sale and consumption of liquor, citing the rising number of cases of domestic violence.

"Keeping in view the upcoming assembly elections in the state, vigilance has been increased in the border areas. To crack down on the smuggling of liquor and all other intoxicants and weapons, 393 additional checkposts will be made," the ADG said.

Apart from this, checkposts are also being made in the neighbouring states, and 176 sensitive places have been identified, he said.

"Around 96 checkposts will be made in UP, 34 in West Bengal and 46 in Jharkhand," Jain said.

The ADG said that 188 meetings have been held among the Bihar-Nepal border districts as of July this year to prevent the smuggling of alcohol from the Himalayan country.

In addition, numerous meetings have also been held with neighbouring states and central agencies to check the illegal trade, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 10:57 PM IST

