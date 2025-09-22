Home / India News / India, ADB sign $125 mn loan pact to boost urban services in Assam

India, ADB sign $125 mn loan pact to boost urban services in Assam

It also seeks to strengthen urban governance through institutional reforms and capacity building, the finance ministry said

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance
The project will benefit 360,000 residents of Assam by delivering continuous metered water supply and upgrading storm water management systems, the finance ministry said in a statement. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 10:39 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Government of India and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Monday signed a $ 125-million loan agreement with an aim to enhance urban livability and bolster climate resilience in six districts of Assam.

The project will benefit 360,000 residents of Assam by delivering continuous metered water supply and upgrading storm water management systems, the finance ministry said in a statement.

It also seeks to strengthen urban governance through institutional reforms and capacity building, it said.

Key infrastructure investments include the construction of six water treatment plants with a combined capacity of 72 million litres per day and 800 km distribution pipelines in the district headquarters of Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Goalpara, Golaghat, and Nalbari, it said.

The project will also deploy a real-time monitoring system, aiming to maintain non revenue water below 20 per cent, it said.

In Guwahati, the project will enhance storm water management in the Bahini Basin with flood diversion channels, upgraded drainage systems, and a nature-based retention pond to reduce flood discharge and improve groundwater recharge, it said.

The signatories to the loan agreement for the Assam Urban Sector Development Project were Juhi Mukherjee, Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance for the Government of India, and Mio Oka, Country Director, India Resident Mission, for ADB.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AC, TV sales surge on day one as lower GST rates boost festive buying

ED attaches Dubai assets, India deposits worth ₹307 cr in betting case

Nitish Kumar launches infrastructure projects worth ₹10,000 cr in Patna

Monsoon likely to withdraw from Delhi by Thursday; city logs surplus rain

Three RBI executive directors in race to succeed deputy governor Rao

Topics :Assamindian governmentAsian Development BankUrban India

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 10:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story