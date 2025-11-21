Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday handed the Home portfolio — which he has held through his 20 years as CM — to Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. The CM has, however, retained the General Administration Department, the Cabinet Secretariat and the Vigilance portfolios, according to an official notification issued on Friday.

Who will manage the Finance ministry under the new arrangement?

The Finance ministry has gone to JD(U)’s Bijendra Prasad Yadav, another departure from earlier alliance arrangements when the Bharatiya Janata Party got the portfolio. Yadav will also handle the Commercial Tax department. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, also of the BJP, will oversee the Revenue and Land Reforms and Mines and Geology departments.

What portfolios have been assigned to other JD(U) ministers? Senior JD(U) leader Shrawan Kumar has been allotted the Rural Development and Transport departments. Another JD(U) leader, Ashok Choudhary, has been given the Rural Works portfolio. JD(U) minister Vijay Choudhary will handle the Building Construction, Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs ministries, while Madan Sahni, also from the JD(U), has been appointed to lead the Social Welfare ministry. Which portfolios have BJP ministers received? The BJP’s Shreyasi Singh has been given the Sports and Information and Technology departments. Arun Shankar Prasad from the BJP will oversee the Tourism ministry, while fellow party leader Sanjay Tiger has been assigned the Labour Resources portfolio.

What roles have RLSP and HAM(S) leaders been given? Deepak Prakash of the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party has been given the Panchayati Raj ministry, while Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) leader Santosh Suman will look after the Minor Water Resources ministry. When was Nitish Kumar sworn in for his 10th term? Nitish Kumar was sworn in for a record 10th term as Bihar’s Chief Minister on Thursday, alongside a 26-member council of ministers, at a ceremony held at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers and chief ministers from various National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-ruled states.