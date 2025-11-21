Rise and greet MPs, MLAs during visits: Maharashtra govt tells officials

The Maharashtra government has issued a detailed government resolution (GR) asking all state departments, semi-government offices, and bodies under government control to treat Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Members of Parliament (MPs) with full respect and courtesy.

The circular, released by the General Administration Department (GAD), directs all officials to stand and greet MLAs and MPs when they visit offices. Officials must also listen to their concerns carefully and offer help as per government rules. It adds that "telephone communication with these representatives must be conducted politely and respectfully".

Mandatory register for correspondence

To improve accountability, the GR instructs every office to maintain a separate register for all letters and communications received from MLAs and MPs. Replies must be given within two months.

If this deadline cannot be met, the issue must be escalated to the department head, and the concerned MLA or MP must be officially informed. Department heads are required to review all pending and completed correspondence every three months. Protocol for government events The circular also lays down rules for inviting dignitaries to major government programmes. Central and state ministers, guardian ministers, local MLAs, MPs , mayors, district council presidents, and municipal chairpersons must be invited to such events. ALSO READ: Maharashtra extends Ladki Bahin Scheme e-KYC deadline: Here's how to do it Offices must ensure proper seating arrangements and follow all protocol during these functions.

Dedicated time for public representatives Department heads have been instructed to keep two hours reserved on the first and third Thursdays of every month for meetings with MLAs, MPs, and local citizens. Urgent matters, however, can be handled outside this fixed time, the GR states. It also advises avoiding major local events during legislative sessions so that attention remains on parliamentary work. Action for violating privileges The GR stresses strict compliance with the recommendations of the legislative privileges committee. Any violation will attract disciplinary action under existing civil service rules. The government has also directed departments to provide MLAs and MPs with information needed for welfare-related legislative work free of cost, except in cases restricted under the Right to Information Act, 2005.