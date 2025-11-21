Home / India News / Rise and greet MPs, MLAs during visits: Maharashtra govt tells officials

Rise and greet MPs, MLAs during visits: Maharashtra govt tells officials

Officials in Maharashtra have been told to stand and greet MPs and MLAs during visits, reply to their letters on time, and meet them regularly as part of a new government order

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 4:34 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Maharashtra government has issued a detailed government resolution (GR) asking all state departments, semi-government offices, and bodies under government control to treat Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Members of Parliament (MPs) with full respect and courtesy.
 
The circular, released by the General Administration Department (GAD), directs all officials to stand and greet MLAs and MPs when they visit offices. Officials must also listen to their concerns carefully and offer help as per government rules. It adds that "telephone communication with these representatives must be conducted politely and respectfully".
 

Mandatory register for correspondence

 
To improve accountability, the GR instructs every office to maintain a separate register for all letters and communications received from MLAs and MPs. Replies must be given within two months.
 
If this deadline cannot be met, the issue must be escalated to the department head, and the concerned MLA or MP must be officially informed. Department heads are required to review all pending and completed correspondence every three months.
 

Protocol for government events

 
The circular also lays down rules for inviting dignitaries to major government programmes. Central and state ministers, guardian ministers, local MLAs, MPs, mayors, district council presidents, and municipal chairpersons must be invited to such events.
 
Offices must ensure proper seating arrangements and follow all protocol during these functions. 
 

Dedicated time for public representatives

 
Department heads have been instructed to keep two hours reserved on the first and third Thursdays of every month for meetings with MLAs, MPs, and local citizens. Urgent matters, however, can be handled outside this fixed time, the GR states.
 
It also advises avoiding major local events during legislative sessions so that attention remains on parliamentary work.
 

Action for violating privileges

 
The GR stresses strict compliance with the recommendations of the legislative privileges committee. Any violation will attract disciplinary action under existing civil service rules.
 
The government has also directed departments to provide MLAs and MPs with information needed for welfare-related legislative work free of cost, except in cases restricted under the Right to Information Act, 2005.
 
(With agency inputs)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India set to resume tourist visas for Chinese nationals across the world

Tejas fighter jet crashes at Dubai Airshow 2025, IAF confirms pilot's death

Govt enforces four labour codes; rationalises 29 existing labour laws

SC issues notice to ECI on Kerala's petition seeking postponement of SIR

India's Ayush sector sees 15-fold growth, boosts global wellness footprint

Topics :Maharashtra governmentMaharashtraMLAsMPsBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story