Home / India News / Decoded: What is Article 142 that put the SC in a constitutional crossfire?

Decoded: What is Article 142 that put the SC in a constitutional crossfire?

The Supreme Court's latest ruling has redrawn the limits of Article 142, overturning its own 'deemed assent' order and clarifying how far the judiciary can intervene in legislative-executive disputes

Supreme Court, SC
After the Supreme Court used Article 142 to declare a set of Tamil Nadu bills as having received “deemed assent” earlier this year, the Court has now overturned parts of its own ruling.| (Photo: PTI)
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 5:59 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
There is a high-stakes constitutional drama unfolding between the legislature and the executive, and in the middle of it is Article 142, a powerful but contentious provision that allows the Supreme Court to pass orders to ensure “complete justice”. What was once considered a rarely invoked tool has now become the centre of a national debate.
 
After the Supreme Court used Article 142 to declare a set of Tamil Nadu bills as having received “deemed assent” earlier this year, the Court has now overturned parts of its own ruling, dismissing judicially imposed timelines for assent and clarifying the limits of its power. In a unanimous decision on November 20, the Court clarified that it cannot impose deadlines on governors or the President for deciding on bills, cannot require the President to seek the Court’s opinion on bills reserved for her, and cannot itself confer “deemed assent” on pending legislation.
 

What caused the Tamil Nadu–Governor confrontation?

 
The immediate flashpoint was a dispute between the Tamil Nadu government and the state’s Governor, R N Ravi. Between 2020 and 2023, the Tamil Nadu legislature passed a series of bills. The state argued that the Governor withheld assent, returned bills repeatedly or reserved some for the President without clear communication.
 
The state moved the Supreme Court claiming that prolonged inaction frustrated the legislature’s mandate. Earlier this year, a two-judge bench ordered that a set of re-passed bills should be treated as having received “deemed assent”, prompting the state government to notify ten such laws. This unprecedented use of Article 142 triggered intense debate.
 

What is Article 142 and why is it so powerful?

 
Article 142 allows the Supreme Court to issue any order necessary to do “complete justice” in a case before it. This gives the Court wide discretion, particularly where laws are silent or inadequate.
 
The provision can be used to enforce judgments, issue directions, demand documents or act against contempt. Critics argue that its breadth risks enabling judicial overreach. In the Tamil Nadu case, the bench used Article 142 to justify intervention on the grounds that the Governor’s prolonged inaction had created a constitutional impasse.
 

What were the biggest legal questions in the dispute?

 
Three core constitutional issues emerged:
 
  • Whether Article 142 can override roles assigned by the Constitution to other authorities such as governors or the President
  • Whether the Court can set timelines or confer “deemed assent” when the Constitution specifies none
  • Whether using Article 142 in this way respects the separation of powers
 
President Droupadi Murmu formally sought clarity under Article 143, referring 14 questions to the Court, including whether “deemed assent” and judicial timelines were constitutionally valid.
 

How did the Supreme Court resolve the matter?

 
A larger, five-judge bench reviewed the issue following widespread concern. Legal commentators stressed that Article 142 is extraordinary and must not be used to replace the Constitution’s allocation of functions. The Court ultimately held that Article 142 cannot substitute the roles of governors or the President or pre-empt their decisions.
 
However, the Court did acknowledge that if constitutional actors act mala fide or obstruct legislative will, narrow and carefully tailored Article 142 remedies may still be justified.
 

What does this ruling mean for Article 142 going forward?

 
The verdict signals that Article 142 remains powerful but must be applied sparingly. The Tamil Nadu bills episode turned it into a flashpoint because the Court’s earlier use of the power touched directly on the constitutional roles of other institutions.
 
Reinforcing this point, the Court said, “It is impermissible for courts to undertake judicial adjudication over the contents of a bill, in any manner, before it becomes law. Pertinently, discharge of its role under Article 143 does not constitute ‘judicial adjudication’.”
 
The ruling may shape how future governments, governors and courts negotiate constitutional disagreements—and where the boundaries of “complete justice” truly lie.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi Police crack down on cyber fraud; over 4,400 held in Operation CyHawk

'Illegal, unsafe': Karnataka govt panel urges continuation of bike-taxi ban

Rise and greet MPs, MLAs during visits: Maharashtra govt tells officials

India set to resume tourist visas for Chinese nationals across the world

Tejas fighter jet crashes at Dubai Airshow 2025, IAF confirms pilot's death

Topics :DecodedBS Web ReportsSupreme CourtIndian constitutionConstitution

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story