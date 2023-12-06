Home / India News / Bihar records most road accident deaths near religious places: NCRB

Bihar records most road accident deaths near religious places: NCRB

The state also registered a 13.1% rise in overall road accidents in 2022 over the previous yea

Representative Image
Press Trust of India Patna

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 4:11 PM IST
Bihar recorded the maximum number of road accidents near religious places in the country last year in which 2,995 people were killed, according to the latest report of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The state also registered a 13.1 per cent rise in overall road accidents in 2022 over the previous year, according to 'Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India 2022' released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

"A total of 2258 people (Male-1791 and Female-467) died in road accidents near religious places in rural areas across the state in 2022. This is highest in the country, followed by Uttar Pradesh (686), Jharkhand (525), Tamil Nadu (506), Madhya Pradesh (340) and Maharashtra (321)," it said.

As far as road accidents near religious places in urban areas, the report said, "A total 737 (male 536 and female 201) people died in different districts across the state in 2022. This is again highest in the country followed by Uttar Pradesh (487), Madhya Pradesh (308), Maharashtra (284), Telangana (278)".

Overall 8,898 people died and 7,068 sustained injuries in the 10,801 road accidents reported across the state in 2022, compared to 9,553 accidents in 2021. The state was 13th in the road accident cases while it was 15th the previous year.

According to the report in Bihar, Mizoram, Jharkhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, road accidents caused more deaths than injuries.

"Over-speed caused 56 per cent of the total accidents, killing 4,868 people, while 34.7 per cent of cases were the result of dangerous and careless driving. Driving under the influence of alcohol killed 43 people in different parts of the state", the report said.

Sale and consumption of alcohol have been banned in Bihar since April 2016. The prohibition law was enforced in Bihar in April 2016, banning the manufacture, sale or consumption of liquor.

Out of a total of 8,898 fatalities, maximum deaths were reported on highways, including 3,926 on national highways and 2,032 on state highways, the report said.

With an aim to bring down the number of accidents on the national highways, Bihar has already initiated the process of establishing a dedicated 'highway patrol force' that will be deployed along national highways in the state.

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 4:11 PM IST

