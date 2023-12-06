Home / India News / No proposal to raise reservation for OBCs in local body polls: Govt in RS

No proposal to raise reservation for OBCs in local body polls: Govt in RS

The Centre informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that there was no proposal to increase reservation for Other Backward Castes as per population in the local body elections.

Rajya Sabha
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 3:05 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Centre informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that there was no proposal to increase reservation for Other Backward Castes as per population in the local body elections.

Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil, during the Question Hour in Rajya Sabha, said OBCs are provided one-third reservation under Article 243D of the Constitution.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"However, 21 state governments have increased the reservation up to 50 per cent. The member has sought increasing the reservation for OBCs as per the population in the local body elections. There is no such proposal before us," he said.

In local bodies, there is a 50 per cent reservation for women. Under this quota, there is a provision to accommodate OBCs, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Patil added.

However, the state governments have the right to provide reservations for OBCs.

"On this subject, the states should take a call at their level," the Union minister said while replying to another supplementary question.

He said local body elections could not be held in Maharashtra due to the OBC quota issue. The Supreme Court has said that the reservation cannot be increased beyond 50 per cent without empirical data.

About women's reservation in local bodies, Patil said the Centre has made several efforts to empower elected women panchayat leaders, including providing them six months of training. There has been a rise in the participation of women in the governance process, he said.

The minister was responding to queries raised by YSRCP MP Ryaga Krishnaiyya, the DMK's P Wilson and NCP leader Vandana Chavan.

Responding to another question, Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) with a budget outlay of Rs 24,000 crore was being implemented from this year to undertake tribal welfare initiatives.

"It is one of the largest Central schemes targeting the tribal community's development and aims to uplift the particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTG)," he said.

In the previous five-year plans, PVGT groups with less than 500 members were not covered which led to backwardness of many tribal communities. However the PM-JANMAN scheme targets to empower PVGT groups with 100 members, he said.

Also Read

OBCs decoded: How backward classes in India were categorised and recognised

Commission examining sub-categorisation of OBCs submits report to President

Women's Reservation Bill may not be enacted till 2029, even if passed

Delimitation pointless, says Gandhi; Amit Shah urges house to pass Bill

B'wood actresses visit new Parliament, praise Women's Reservation Bill

228 agri credit societies applied for retail petrol/diesel dealership: Shah

Committee to frame guidelines on seizure of electronic devices: Govt to SC

Authorities working tirelessly to assist those affected by cyclone: PM Modi

Meet Senthilkumar, the DMK MP whose 'gaumutra' remark stirred controversy

Govt seeks nod from LS for additional spending of Rs 58,378 cr this fiscal

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :central governmentSupreme Courtrural local bodiesOBC reservation

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story